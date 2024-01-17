Bristol City's Tommy Conway applauds fans as he leaves the pitch after the 1-0 win over West Ham in the FA Cup third round replay at the Ashton Gate Stadium. (Photo by ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP via Getty Images)

Bristol City striker Tommy Conway is eyeing a Scotland Euro 2024 call-up after scoring the goal that knocked West Ham out of the FA Cup on Tuesday night.

The 21-year-old struck the only goal of the game in the third minute of the third round replay at Ashton Gate as the Championship side dumped their Premier League opponents out of the competition having also netted the equaliser at the London Stadium in the 1-1 draw nine days earlier.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Conway was born in Taunton, England but qualifies to play for Scotland through a Scottish grandparent. He was first called up to Scot Gemmill’s Under-21 squad in September 2022 and has since been capped five times, scoring once.

His match-winning effort against David Moyes’ Hammers, which saw him pounce on a short backpass to round goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski before calmly rolling the ball into the net, was his eighth of the season since recovering from two-month lay off with a hamstring injury picked up on the opening day of the season.

Speaking after the 1-0 win at Ashton Gate, Conway insisted he felt no difference coming up against EPL defenders compared to what he was accustomed to in England’s second tier on a weekly basis. Asked whether earning a place in Steve Clarke’s Scotland squad for the tournament in Germany this summer was a realistic target, he replied: “Yeah, I don't see why not. Obviously there's competition in my position, but I don’t see why I can't be challenging those boys who have been called up before. It will be an interesting one, but I can only get there if I'm performing well for my club so that's my main focus at the minute.”