Tommy Conway eyes Scotland Euro 2024 place as Bristol City star sends Steve Clarke message after FA Cup heroics
Bristol City striker Tommy Conway is eyeing a Scotland Euro 2024 call-up after scoring the goal that knocked West Ham out of the FA Cup on Tuesday night.
The 21-year-old struck the only goal of the game in the third minute of the third round replay at Ashton Gate as the Championship side dumped their Premier League opponents out of the competition having also netted the equaliser at the London Stadium in the 1-1 draw nine days earlier.
Conway was born in Taunton, England but qualifies to play for Scotland through a Scottish grandparent. He was first called up to Scot Gemmill’s Under-21 squad in September 2022 and has since been capped five times, scoring once.
His match-winning effort against David Moyes’ Hammers, which saw him pounce on a short backpass to round goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski before calmly rolling the ball into the net, was his eighth of the season since recovering from two-month lay off with a hamstring injury picked up on the opening day of the season.
Speaking after the 1-0 win at Ashton Gate, Conway insisted he felt no difference coming up against EPL defenders compared to what he was accustomed to in England’s second tier on a weekly basis. Asked whether earning a place in Steve Clarke’s Scotland squad for the tournament in Germany this summer was a realistic target, he replied: “Yeah, I don't see why not. Obviously there's competition in my position, but I don’t see why I can't be challenging those boys who have been called up before. It will be an interesting one, but I can only get there if I'm performing well for my club so that's my main focus at the minute.”
Clarke faces a decision over which strikers to take to the Euros with Southampton’s Che Adams, QPR’s Lyndon Dykes, Hearts’ Lawrence Shankland, Luton’s Jacob Brown and Millwall’s Kevin Nisbet all having featured across the qualifying campaign.
