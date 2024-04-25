Premiership star outlines Scotland Euro 2024 dream after revealing talks with Ireland - 'not many bring what I can offer'
Kilmarnock winger Danny Armstrong insists he has not given up hope of earning a call-up to the Scotland squad for Euro 2024 after revealing he has been approached about representing Ireland.
Armstrong has been one of the top performers in the country this season with six goals and 10 assists in the Scottish Premiership while creating 78 chances across 33 games for the Rugby Park side as they chase a European spot.
There have been calls for Steve Clarke to include the 26-year-old as a wildcard for the tournament in Germany this summer with UEFA set to increase squad sizes from 23 to 26 players, particularly as the Scotland head coach faces a possible injury crisis at right wing-back, a position Armstrong has played on occasion for Kilmarnock this season, with doubts surrounding the availability of Aaron Hickey and Nathan Patterson.
Armstrong, who has not been capped since Under-16 level, believes he could offer a different option if selected and is hoping to be given a chance when Clarke names his provisional long-list squad ahead of the warm-up friendlies against Gibraltar and Finland at the start of June.
"I played for Scotland when I was younger and I've not been involved since but it is an ambition of mine," said Armstrong. "It's a very talented squad and they've got some big players, but I feel like I could bring something different to the squad if I was involved.
"I don't feel there's many like me out there that can offer something that I can offer. You never know. I would absolutely love it. I've not had any conversations with Scotland. I've had a couple of conversations with people in the Irish set-up because I qualify for that as well.
"It's a massive ambition of mine and in a 26-man squad you never know what can happen. There's two friendlies coming up as well and if something was to happen then... you can only prove yourself if you're there. I'll just keep working away at club level and if it happens it happens."
Celtic winger Mikey Johnston, who is impressing on loan at West Brom, switched allegiance to Ireland last year after failing to make the breakthrough with the Scotland senior squad and has scored twice in 10 caps.
