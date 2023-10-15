Scotland can look forward to tournament football next summer following confirmation that Steve Clarke's side have qualified for the 2024 European Championships.

Norway’s failure to beat Spain in Oslo on Sunday evening means that Scotland are guaranteed a top-two finish in Group A and have secured their place at the tournament in Germany next summer with two games to spare.

Scotland have amassed 15 points after winning their opening five fixtures – their best ever start to a qualification campaign – before losing their perfect record in a controversial 2-0 defeat to Spain in Seville on Thursday evening when Scott McTominay had a goal ruled out by VAR. But Scotland can now relax going into their last two November qualifiers away to Georgia and home to Norway and start preparing for a second successive Euros appearance under Clarke and only their second major finals since the World Cup in 1998.

Where and when is Euro 2024?

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Scotland head coach Steve Clarke will lead the side to Euro 2024 in Germany next summer. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 2024 European Championships is being held in Germany and starts with the opening match in Munich on Friday, June 14 and ends with the final in Berlin on Sunday, July 14. The group stages conclude on Wednesday, June 26 before the round of 16 kicks off on Saturday, June 29 until Tuesday, July 2. The quarter-finals will be held over two days on Friday, July 6 and Saturday, July 7, with the semi-finals taking place across Tuesday, July 9 and Wednesday, July 10.

Which cities and stadiums are hosting Euro 2024?

The tournament will be staged across ten host cities in Germany. The list of stadiums being used include Olympiastadion Berlin, Cologne Stadium, BVB Stadion Dortmund, Düsseldorf Arena, Frankfurt Arena, Arena AufSchalke (Gelsenkirchen), Volksparkstadion Hamburg, Leipzig Stadium, Munich Football Arena and Stuttgart Arena.

When is the draw for Euro 2024?

The Euro 2024 final tournament draw will be made on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at the Elbphilharmonie concert hall in Hamburg, Germany. The draw ceremony is due to begin at 5pm UK time. The event will be streamed live on UEFA.com and the official UEFA EURO 2024 app.

What is the format of Euro 2024?

The tournament will follow the same format as Euro 2020 meaning the winners and runner-ups in each of the six final tournament groups will progress to the round of 16 along with the four best third-placed finishers. The tournament then enters a knockout phase with a round of 16, quarter-finals, semi-final and final.

Which teams have qualified for Euro 2024?

Germany qualified automatically as the host nation. Scotland are joined by Spain, Belgium, France, Portugal and Turkey. By the time of the draw, there will be 20 teams – the top two in each of the ten qualifying groups – confirmed in the finals. The final three spots will be determined via play-offs set to be played in March 2024. Twelve teams will contest the play-offs, based on their performance in the 2022/23 Nations League. There will be six semi-finals followed by three finals between March 21 and 26, with the three winning teams from those ties completing the 24-team finals line-up.

How to get Euro 2024 tickets

Ticket applications for the random ballot opened on October 3 and fans can apply for selected matchdays and venues via the UEFA website until October 26. Tickets for those selected matches will then be allocated by a lottery. Tickets sales for Scotland matches will start following the draw on December 2. Scotland Supporters Club members will get priority access. Tickets for group stage matches range from €30 up to €200.

Euro 2024 full match schedule

Group Stages

June 14

Germany (A1) vs A2 (Munich, 8pm)

June 15

B1 vs B2 (Berlin)

B3 vs B4 (Dortmund)

A3 vs A4 (Cologne)

June 16

C3 vs C4 (Gelsenkirchen)

D1 vs D2 (Hamburg)

C1 vs C2 (Stuttgart)

June 17

D3 vs D4 (Düsseldorf)

E1 vs E2 (Frankfurt)

E3 vs E4 (Munich)

June 18

F3 vs F4 (Leipzig)

F1 vs F2 (Dortmund)

June 19

B2 vs B4 (Hamburg)

A2 vs A4 (Cologne)

Germany (A1) vs A3 (Stuttgart)

June 20

B1 vs B3 (Gelsenkirchen)

C2 vs C4 (Frankfurt)

C1 vs C3 (Munich)

June 21

D1 vs D3 (Berlin)

D2 vs D4 (Leipzig)

E2 vs E4 (Düsseldorf)

June 22

F2 vs F4 (Hamburg)

F1 vs F3 (Dortmund)

E1 vs E3 (Cologne)

June 23

A4 vs Germany (A1) (Frankfurt)

A2 vs A3 (Stuttgart)

June 24

B2 vs B3 (Leipzig)

B4 vs B1 (Düsseldorf)

June 25

D2 vs D3 (Berlin)

D4 vs D1 (Dortmund)

C4 vs C1 (Cologne)

C2 vs C3 (Munich)

June 26

F4 vs F1 (Hamburg)

F2 vs F3 (Gelsenkirchen)

E2 vs E3 (Frankfurt)

E4 vs E1 (Stuttgart)

Round of 16

37: June 29 - 1A vs 2C (Dortmund)

38: June 29 - 2A vs 2B (Berlin)

39: June 30 - 1B vs 3A/D/E/F (Cologne)

40: June 30 - 1C vs 3D/E/F (Gelsenkirchen)

41: July 1 - 1F vs 3A/B/C (Frankfurt)

42: July 1 - 2D vs 2E (Düsseldorf)

43: July 2 - 1E vs 3A/B/C/D (Munich)

44: July 2 - 1D vs 2F (Leipzig)

Quarter-finals

45: July 5 - W39 vs W37 (Stuttgart)

46: July 5 - W41 vs W42 (Hamburg)

47: July 6 - W43 vs W44 (Berlin)

48: July 6 - W40 vs W38 (Düsseldorf)

Semi-finals

49: July 9 - W45 vs W46 (Munich, 8pm)

50: July 19 - W47 vs W48 (Dortmund, 8pm)

Final