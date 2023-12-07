Scotland defender's 25-word message to fans after England mauling

A number of Scotland Women players took to social media in the wake of their 6-0 defeat to England in the Nations League.

Scotland Women ended their gruelling Nations League campaign in the worst possible fashion on Tuesday night as they were thrashed 6-0 by the Lionesses at Hampden Park.

The result left the 15,000+ crowd wondering where the campaign had gone wrong and a number of the Scottish players took to social media after the defeat, which meant Scotland ended rock bottom of the group and without a single win throughout their six Nations League fixtures.

"Very disappointing end to a tough campaign," wrote defender Sophie Howard, who was one of Scotland's better performers after her introduction at half time. "Time to reflect and make sure we come back stronger. Thanks for sticking with us. You deserve better" she added.

Goals from Alex Greenwood, Beth Mead, Fran Kirby, Lucy Bronze and a Lauren James helped them to their biggest win of the year, though they were denied top spot in the group a last minute Netherlands goal to leave the away team devastated in the Hampden centre circle.

For Scotland though, there was little to cheer, which was in stark constant to their clash with the Lionesses in September that saw those lose a tight game 2-1. The goal scorer on that afternoon, Kirsty Hanson, was another who took to her Instagram page to thank the fans for their support in 2023.

"Tough night. So much love for this team, we'll bounce back. Thank you for the support this year" wrote the Aston Villa star, while Jamie Lee-Napier kept it short and sweet with a simple "thanks for the support this year" message on her page.

Captain Rachel Corsie had already commented that she was "very grateful the fans turned up and they've stayed until the end" in the aftermath of the game, adding "we want them to come back and we know performances like tonight won't do that".