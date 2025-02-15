Napoli could lose Serie A top spot if Inter win tomorrow

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Scotland star Scott McTominay and Napoli dropped more points in the Serie A title race after drawing 2-2 with Lazio in an entertaining clash at the Stadio Olimpico.

Napoli drew 1-1 at home Udinese last weekend and were once again held as their quest to land the Serie A title hit a speedbump.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

McTominay played a leading role in Napoli’s opening goal in Rome and the visitors went ahead through a fortuitous own goal, but Lazio - who have been Gli Azzurri’s bogey team this season - battled back and earned a share of the spoils with an 87th-minute leveller of their own.

Scott McTominay winces after the Napoli midfielder is challenged by Lazio's Mattia Zaccagni. | Getty Images

It is the third time in three months that Napoli have failed to overcome Lazio. They lost to Marco Baroni’s side twice in December - once in the league and also in the Copa Italia - and this time could not hold on to a lead after fighting back from behind.

Antonio Conte’s Napoli now lead Serie A by two points, but they could be overtaken on Sunday evening should second-placed Internazionale win at Juventus. The Nerazzurri are two points behind the men from Naples and are keen to retain their Scudetto from last season.

Lazio took the lead just six minutes into the match when Danish winger Gustav Isaksen - who last season emerged as a transfer target for Celtic - strode forward unopposed and unleashed a powerful strike from distance that flew into the top corner of the net past a helpless Napoli goalkeeper Alex Meret.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The hosts’ lead lasted only six minutes, though, with Napoli grabbing an equaliser. Lazio were their own worst enemy, with goalkeeper Ivan Provodel passing the ball straight to McTominay. He fed the ball to Giacomo Raspadori, who played a one-two with Romelu Lukaku before firing through the legs of Provodel.

The teams went into the break level, before Napoli grabbed the lead on 64 minutes via a peculiar own goal. Raspadori drove the ball towards goal and it struck the back of grounded Lazio defender Mark Gila and then off his teammate Adam Marusic before looping agonisingly into the net.

Napoli tried to hold on for victory and while Mattia Zaccagni had an overhead kick disallowed for offside for Lazio, the Rome side found an equaliser three minutes from time when Boulaye Dia took in a pass from Zaccagni and rolled the ball past Meret from just inside the box.

Lazio's Adam Marusic scored an own goal to put Napoli ahead. | Getty Images

It was a bitter blow for McTominay and Napoli, who had worked so hard to take the lead. The former Manchester United midfielder played the full match, while his fellow Scotland internationalist Billy Gilmour remained on the bench.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

McTominay’s performance came in the wake of current Man Utd boss Ruben Amorim’s comments on why he is doing so well at Napoli after leaving Old Trafford last summer. The Scotland talisman had already been sold before the Portuguese took office, but he was asked ahead of the weekend action why the ex-Red Devil is doing so well.

“Sometimes it’s like that, it can happen in any club,” Amorim said of McTominay’s post-Man Utd flourish. “This is a club with a lot of pressure. At this kind of club you have to have a base of a team to put the younger players, talented players that came from abroad, that come to a team that has one strong base that can help them to cope with that pressure.”

Earlier in the day, third-placed Atalanta also dropped points after they drew 0-0 at home to Cagliari.