Scott McTominay has become Scotland’s most expensive ever player - and a Tartan Army team mate has joined him.

Scotland ace Scott McTominay has completed his move to Italian giants Napoli in a deal worth more than £25 million to bring down the curtain on his 17-year career at Manchester United and he will be joined by an international team-mate Billy Gilmour in Serie A.

The 27-year-old has been with the English giants since the age of 10, appearing 255 times for United senior team after breaking into the first team under former boss Jose Mourinho in 2017. The fee is set to become the highest ever fee for a Scottish footballer.

In an emotional post on their website, Manchester United wrote: “McTominay will be missed by everyone at the club and leaves with our best wishes as he embarks on a new chapter of his career in Italy. The switch to Serie A giants Napoli sees him him link up again with former United team-mate Romelu Lukaku, who has finalised a transfer from Chelsea, and play under Antonio Conte. Good luck, Scott, arrivederci and thank you for the fabulous memories.”

Both Fulham and Galatasaray saw bids of around £20m rejected for the midfielder earlier in the summer, with Red Devils’ boss Eric ten Hag insisting he was not looking to sell McTominay. However, with the Dutch head coach admitted earlier today that they club had reluctantly accepted a fee from Gli Azzurri, saying “the rules” had forced the club’s hand. United needed to sell McTominay to comply with financial regulations, particularly as they are closing in on PSG midfielder Manuel Ugarte.

McTominay was spotted receiving a rapturous welcome from Napoli fans as he arrived at Naples-Capodichino International Airport yesterday, with the 52-times capped Scotland midfielder sporting a huge grin on his face. His international team-mate Billy Gilmour has now arrived with him in a £15m deal, with the former Rangers academy ace seeing his protracted move to Naples confirmed by the club less than an hour before the deadline.