Boost for Scottish Serie A title hopes as Napoli hold onto top spot despite setback

Weekend round-up of Scots in Italy

It has been a good weekend for Scottish hopes of lifting the Serie A title as Napoli avoided being dethroned as league leaders despite suffering a setback.

Scott McTominay and Billy Gilmour are bidding to become the first Scots to win the scudetto after helping the Naples side to the top of the table with the season now 65 per cent complete.

The duo were left disappointed on Saturday as Napoli were forced to settle for a point when Lazio struck late to claim a 2-2 draw in an entertaining clash at the Stadio Olimpico.

McTominay played a leading role in Napoli’s opening goal, helping set up the chance for Giacomo Raspadori to equalise after Gustav Isaksen - a recent Celtic transfer target - had opened the scoring for the hosts.

Napoli went ahead through a fortuitous own goal from Adam Marušić, but Lazio battled back and earned a share of the spoils with an 87th-minute leveller of their own through Boulaye Dia.

It was a bitter blow for McTominay and Napoli, who had worked so hard to take the lead. The former Manchester United midfielder played the full match, while his fellow Scotland internationalist Gilmour remained on the bench.

The result left Antonio Conte’s Napoli with a two point lead at the top of Serie A, but the door was open for second-placed Inter Milan to overtake them had they won at Juventus on Sunday evening. The Nerazzurri are keen to retain their Scudetto from last season, however, a Francisco Conceição strike with 16 minutes remaining secured a 1-0 win for Juventus in Turin to ensure Napoli ended the weekend one point further ahead of their nearest challengers with 13 matches remaining.

Elsewhere in Serie A, Che Adams was on the wrong end of a five-goal thriller as his Torino side went down 3-2 at Bologna, for whom Lewis Ferguson missed out with a hamstring injury.

Liam Henderson made his 92nd appearance in the Italian top flight as Empoli suffered a 3-0 defeat at Udinese. The ex-Celtic and Hibs midfielder played 85 minutes before being replaced with the result leaving Empoli one place and one point above the relegation zone.