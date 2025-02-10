Celtic receive major unexpected Champions League boost as Daizen Maeda free to face Bayern Munich

Japanese forward has ban reduced

Celtic have confirmed that Daizen Maeda will be available to face Bayern Munich at Parkhead on Wednesday after successfully appealing against his two-match suspension.

Maeda was due to miss the first leg of the Champions League knock-out play-off round clash after being red carded for kicking out at an opponent during the 1-0 win over Young Boys last month.

The Japanese striker served the first match of his ban in the 4-2 defeat to Aston Villa and was also expected to sit out the home tie against the Germans before returning for the second leg in Munich.

Celtic's Daizen Maeda holds the match ball after scoring a hat-trick against Raith Rovers. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group) | SNS Group

The 27-year-old’s suspension had been compounded by the sale of Kyogo Furuhashi to Rennes which left Adam Idah as the only recognised first-team striker for the tie, with Maeda also able to play through the middle.

However, in a surprise announcement just 48 hours before the tie, Celtic have confirmed that Maeda, who scored a hat-trick against Raith Rovers in the Scottish Cup on Saturday, will now be free to face Bayern after Uefa accepted their appeal.

A club statement confirmed: "Celtic FC tonight confirmed that it has successfully appealed Daizen Maeda's two match suspension. The original suspension has been reduced to one match, meaning Daizen is available to play on Wednesday at Celtic Park."

The news is a major boost for Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers given Maeda has been one of his most potent forwards this season, registering 21 goals and eight assists in all competitions.

Speaking before the ban was reduced, Celtic team-mate Alistair Johnston had praised the form of Maeda.

Johnston said: “I mean crying out loud, he’s got to be one of the most in-form players in all of Europe right now. He can’t seem to miss right now. When he’s scoring and creating he adds just another dimension. But also everyone knows his work rate is unbelievable.