Rangers boss Philippe Clement is facing calls for his sacking after an ‘unacceptable’ weekend performance against second-tier Queen’s Park saw them dumped out of the Scottish Cup at Ibrox.
Sebastian Drozd’s 69th minute goal, followed by a missed penalty by James Tavernier in injury time, condemned Rangers to an embarrassing 1-0 defeat, as the Spiders completed one of the biggest shocks in Scottish Cup history in Govan.
Booed off the park by the angry home support, Rangers captain Tavernier called the performance ‘unacceptable’ and called on the entire team to take accountability for the result, while Belgian head coach Clement vowed to fight on, saying: “I understand that the fans are in emotions now. I know a lot of fans were on my side three hours ago. I know that. So now are the emotions of this game and I totally understand that because I'm also angry and frustrated about that, about this result and going out of the Cup because it was one of our big goals and our shortest chance to go to win a trophy this season.”
However, with patience wearing thin within the fanbase, bookies have put together the odds for next Rangers manager.*
