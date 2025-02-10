Rangers manager Philippe Clement is under serious pressure after seeing his side lose 1-0 to Queen's Park in the Scottish Cup. Cr: SNS Group.placeholder image
Next Rangers manager odds: Former Ibrox pair and ex-Arsenal star among list of favourites to replace Philippe Clement

By Graham Falk

Sports Writer

Published 10th Feb 2025, 11:42 BST
Updated 10th Feb 2025, 12:10 BST

Rangers boss Philippe Clement has coming under huge pressure following his side’s shock Scottish Cup defeat to Queen’s Park.

Rangers boss Philippe Clement is facing calls for his sacking after an ‘unacceptable’ weekend performance against second-tier Queen’s Park saw them dumped out of the Scottish Cup at Ibrox.

Sebastian Drozd’s 69th minute goal, followed by a missed penalty by James Tavernier in injury time, condemned Rangers to an embarrassing 1-0 defeat, as the Spiders completed one of the biggest shocks in Scottish Cup history in Govan.

Booed off the park by the angry home support, Rangers captain Tavernier called the performance ‘unacceptable’ and called on the entire team to take accountability for the result, while Belgian head coach Clement vowed to fight on, saying: “I understand that the fans are in emotions now. I know a lot of fans were on my side three hours ago. I know that. So now are the emotions of this game and I totally understand that because I'm also angry and frustrated about that, about this result and going out of the Cup because it was one of our big goals and our shortest chance to go to win a trophy this season.”

However, with patience wearing thin within the fanbase, bookies have put together the odds for next Rangers manager.*

Still just 33, the talented former Arsenal midfielder is impressing as a first team coach for EFL Championship club Norwich City. He's a surprise name in the frame for the Ibrox job should Clement be sacked after the dismal result against Queen's Park.

1. Jack Wilshere - 12/1

Still just 33, the talented former Arsenal midfielder is impressing as a first team coach for EFL Championship club Norwich City. He's a surprise name in the frame for the Ibrox job should Clement be sacked after the dismal result against Queen's Park. | Arsenal FC via Getty Images Photo: Getty Images

The Rangers favourite had a two game spell as caretaker manager prior to the appointment of Clement. Could the Ibrox hierarchy look to the popular former player as the man to drag the team out of the apathy it currently finds itself in?

2. Steven Davis - 9/1

The Rangers favourite had a two game spell as caretaker manager prior to the appointment of Clement. Could the Ibrox hierarchy look to the popular former player as the man to drag the team out of the apathy it currently finds itself in? | SNS Group Photo: SNS Group

Another surprise name in the frame is ex-Denmark head coach Hjulmand, who left his role of the national team following last summer's Euros.

3. Kasper Hjulmand - 7/1

Another surprise name in the frame is ex-Denmark head coach Hjulmand, who left his role of the national team following last summer's Euros. | ALBERTO PIZZOLI/AFP via Getty Images Photo: ALBERTO PIZZOLI/AFP via Getty Images

A legend on the pitch, his reputation is in tatters off it after two horrendous stints in charge of Birmingham City and Plymouth Argyle. A risky appointment, should Rangers ever consider it.

4. Wayne Rooney - 5/1

A legend on the pitch, his reputation is in tatters off it after two horrendous stints in charge of Birmingham City and Plymouth Argyle. A risky appointment, should Rangers ever consider it. | Michael Steele/Getty Images Photo: Michael Steele/Getty Images

