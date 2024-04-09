What TV channel is Dundee v Rangers? How to watch, team news, referee, VAR

Rangers will aim to return to the top of the Scottish Premiership and take back control of the title race with a victory in Dundee on Wednesday – providing the Dens Park pitch is deemed playable.

The fixture was originally due to be played on Sunday, March 17 but was controversially postponed just 90 minutes before kick-off – the fourth time this season that Dundee have suffered a home postponement due to a waterlogged pitch.

Another call-off was narrowly avoided on Saturday past after the match against Motherwell survived two pitch inspections although the visitors expressed concerns for the safety of players due to the state of the playing surface prior to their 3-2 victory.

Dundee will host Rangers in the Scottish Premiership on Wednesday - providing the Dens Pak pitch is playable. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

Despite a Met Office weather warning for heavy rain across Dundee on Tuesday, home manager Tony Docherty has dismissed any concerns that Wednesday’s fixture may fall victim to the weather for a second time.

That will come as a relief to both Rangers and the Scottish Professional Football League who will avoid a major headache with little room for manoeuvre before the post-split schedule is announced after this weekend’s round of matches.

Rangers go into the match on the back of Sunday’s thrilling 3-3 draw against Celtic at Ibrox which kept them one point behind Celtic at the top of the table but with the game in hand to come against Dundee which they can use to reclaim top spot.

Dundee, meanwhile, can clinch their top six place with a victory in what would be a significant achievement in their first season back in the top flight after earning promotion from the Championship last term. The Dark Blues know one win from either of their next two games against Rangers and Aberdeen will be enough to secure a place in the top half.

Dundee v Rangers match details

The Scottish Premiership fixture takes place at Dens Park, Dundee on Wednesday, April 10, 2024. Kick-off is 8pm.

Dundee v Rangers TV channel

The game will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event with coverage starting at 7pm. Extended match highlights will be broadcast on Sportscene on BBC One Scotland at 11.30pm.

Dundee v Rangers live stream

Sky Sports subscribers wishing to watch on laptop, tablet or mobile can do so via the Sky Go app. Those without a Sky Sports subscription can purchase a day pass from Now TV for a one-off payment of £11.99 or a monthly membership for the current offer price of £26 per month for six months.

Dundee v Rangers team news

Rangers will assess Connor Goldson after the defender was withdrawn with a knock in the closing minutes of the 3-3 draw with Celtic. Ridvan Yilmaz, who injured himself on international duty with Turkey, is likely to miss out again. Ryan Jack and Danilo (knee), remain out along with Oscar Cortes, who had surgery on a muscle injury.

Dundee goalkeeper Trevor Carson, striker Curtis Main and midfielder Josh Mulligan all missed the weekend defeat to Motherwell and will be assessed. Owen Beck (groin), Lee Ashcroft (hamstring) and Diego Pineda (thigh) remain sidelined.

Dundee v Rangers referee and VAR

Don Robertson is the match referee with Steven McLean in charge of VAR.

Match odds