Dundee confident Rangers match will go ahead as Tony Docherty speaks on Dens Park condition

Tony Docherty has dismissed any concerns that Dundee’s cinch Premiership match at home to title-chasing Rangers on Wednesday may fall victim to the weather for a second time.

The Dens Park clash was contentiously postponed just 90 minutes ahead of kick-off last month, the fourth time a game at the stadium has been called off this season due to waterlogging.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There were fears Dundee’s 3-2 defeat at home to Motherwell on Saturday may suffer a similar fate, a scenario that would have caused the Scottish Professional Football League a major headache with little room for manoeuvre before the post-split schedule is announced after this weekend’s round of matches.

Dens Park is due to host Dundee v Rangers on Wednesday.

The pitch was eventually declared playable despite Motherwell expressing concerns pre-match that the state of the surface placed their players at risk. Further rain is anticipated in the area on Tuesday and Wednesday, but Dundee are optimistic there will be no issues with hosting the Gers this week.

“No, I don’t,” said Dundee boss Docherty, when asked if he had any concerns. “All I know is there is a game on Wednesday and my job is to prepare the team for that. That’s all I’m doing and that’s what I’ll continue to do.”

Asked if the rain covers were down on the pitch, Docherty said: “As far as I believe. I’ve just had assurances that the game will go ahead. That’s all I know, and that’s all I need to know, that the game will go ahead.”

Dundee have been criticised for the state their pitch has got into this season, and Docherty acknowledged he would like to have a high-quality surface for his team to play on going forward. “It’s something I’m not comfortable speaking about because it’s not something I’m qualified in, but you see the way we play, I want the best pitch possible for my team because I think we’ve got a really good footballing side,” he said.