Celtic are seeking answers from the Scottish Football Association after raising concerns over how VAR was used to award Rangers a penalty during the 3-3 draw at Ibrox on Sunday.

Referee John Beaton was called to the monitor three times by VAR official Nick Walsh during the top of the table clash which resulted in a penalty award to each side and a Rangers goal being disallowed.

Celtic are said to have particular issue with the penalty awarded to the home side after the onfield decision to book Fabio Silva for diving was reversed and a spot-kick awarded for a foul on the Rangers forward by Hoops right-back Alistair Johnston.

Rangers' Fabio Silva claims for a penalty, which was eventually awarded after a VAR review. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

The penalty was converted by James Tavernier and allowed Rangers to get back into the game with Philippe Clement's side having trailed 2-0 at half-time to Daizen Maeda's opener after just 21 seconds and a Matt O'Riley penalty.

A Cyriel Dessers goal was ruled out after a VAR review before Rangers eventually levelled through Abdallah Sima as late goals at either end from Celtic substitute Adam Idah and Rangers replacement Rabbi Matondo saw an Old Firm thriller finish all square.

Celtic issued statements condemning two seperate off-field incidents which saw objects thrown at staff in the technical area and a glass bottle aimed at midfielder O'Riley as he celebrated scoring his side's second goal.

The club has now written to the SFA to demand clarification over Rangers' penalty award with question marks over whether the VAR footage shown to referee Beaton missed an angle which showed Johnston touching the ball before his boot connected with the knee of Silva.

A Celtic spokesperson told the Daily Record: “The club has been in correspondence with the Scottish FA regarding the VAR process throughout the season, and has also played an active part in the SPFL working group which is seeking to work with the Scottish FA to improve standards for all clubs. We have raised our further concerns regarding the VAR process in the match with the Scottish FA and await a response."

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers accused Silva of diving to win the penalty, claiming that Beaton's initial decision to yellow card the Wolves loanee for simulation was correct.