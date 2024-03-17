Angry Rangers criticise Dundee for Dens Park postponement as Celtic remain top of table

Rangers have criticised Dundee for the late postponement of their Scottish Premiership match following a second pitch inspection.

Heavy rainfall over the past few days had led to concerns over the playing surface at Dens Park with an initial 9.15am inspection unable to determine whether the match, which had been due to kick-off at 12 noon, could go ahead.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A second pitch inspection was called for 10.15am following the arrival of match referee Don Robertson, who determined that the surface was unplayable and called the game off. The game had been due to be broadcast live on Sky Sports.

Referee Don Robertson inspects the Dens Park pitch ahead of calling off Dundee v Rangers. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

It is the fouth fixture Dundee have had postponed due to waterlogged pitches this season with matches against Ross County in October, Aberdeen in December and St Johnstone in January also called off after failing inspections.

The postponement means that Celtic will remain top of the Premiership standings during the international break after Brendan Rodgers' side went one point clear of Rangers at the summit following a 3-1 win over St Johnstone on Saturday having played a game more.

A Rangers statement read: “Rangers FC, on behalf of our suppoters, are extremely disappointed and angered with the late call-off of today’s match with Dundee FC. The first-team have prepared as normal for the match, and it was not until this morning that any concerns over the playing surface were raised.

"It is not understood why the home club did not raise those concerns in a more timely manner, given the reoccuring issues they have had with their playing surface at earlier points in the season.

“The Rangers team and thousands of our supporters had already arrived at the stadium by the time the decision was reached. This is the only match in the entire UK senior leagues to be postponed this weekend, and given it was to be shown on Sky Sports nationwide, reflects poorly on our game.”