How Rangers can win the SWPL title and target historic treble - and how Hibs can stop them

Here’s how Rangers could win only their second SWPL title and target a domestic treble - and how Hibs can stop them.

The Scottish Women’s Premier League (SWPL) season will reach another exciting conclusion this week as both Rangers and Hibs go head-to-head in a do-or-die battle at Ibrox.

With just one final league game remaining in the top tier, it is Hibs that currently sit top of the league after a monumental season for Grant Scott’s side, though Jo Potter’s Rangers are just behind them in second and eyeing a historic domestic treble for the first time in their history.

One of the most hard-fought title races in the league’s history, it will be the third season in a row that the title will be decided on the final day of the campaign, with the two previous campaigns seeing both Glasgow City and Celtic claim the league title via last minute goals.

It will also be the second time in three years that the title has been decided at Ibrox, with the Gers set to return to the iconic stadium for the fourth time this term in their final game as they welcome their Edinburgh counterparts to Govan. Kick off is scheduled for 12pm this Sunday (May 18).

Looking to tune into the SWPL title race this Sunday? Here are all the permutations heading into the season finale:

Hibs are in pole position to win the Scottish Women's Premier League title at Ibrox. | SNS Group

What do Rangers Women need to do to win the SWPL?

The task for Rangers is pretty simple this weekend. If they beat Hibs at Ibrox, they will win the title on goal difference ahead of their opponents, and Glasgow City. There is currently a 48-goal cap between the sides, with Rangers goal difference standing at +113 to Hibs +68.

Should Rangers secure only their second SWPL title in history with victory over Hibs, they’ll be on course to win a historic domestic treble, with their Women’s Scottish Cup final against Glasgow City set to be played at Hampden Park on May 25. They have already won the Sky Sports Cup earlier this year, after beating Hibs 5-0 at Fir Park.

What do Hibs Women need to do to win the SWPL?

As above, the situation is straightforward for Hibs this weekend, with Grant Scott’s side currently top of the table. Avoid defeat to Rangers at Ibrox, and they will win their fourth SWPL title in history, and their first since 2007. The second most successful team in Scottish Women’s football, should Hibs win the title on Sunday, it will be their 18th trophy win in the club’s history.

Glasgow City are effectively out of the Scottish Women's Premier League title race. Cr: SNS Group. | SNS Group / SFA

Can Glasgow City still win the SWPL title?

While Leanne Ross’ side still mathematically stand a chance of winning the title, they would require Hibs to lose to Rangers this weekend and somehow overturn a 25-goal swing on goal difference. In reality, Glasgow City are out of the title race.

