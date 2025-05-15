Hibs vs Rangers injury news: 4 out and 3 doubts as Barry Ferguson waits on fitness of key defender

Hibs and Rangers will clash for the last time this season as they meet in the final game of the Scottish Premiership season at Easter Road on Saturday (kick off: 12.30pm).

The two clubs have endured contrasting campaigns, with David Gray’s Hibs turning a relegation fight into a revolution, while Rangers have been dogged by inconsistency. Despite that, it is Barry Ferguson’s side who will begin the game 17-points ahead of their hosts in second place.

Both sides will head into the curtain closer with confidence though, after Hibs sealed third place with a 2-2 draw at St Mirren in midweek, while Rangers coasted to a comfortable 3-1 victory over Dundee United at Ibrox.

There’s injury concerns for each squad, though Ferguson and Gray will both be hopeful of including the likes of Ridvan Yilmaz and Elie Youan in their squad for the final game of the Scottish Premiership season.

Ahead of the game at Easter Road, The Scotsman brings you all the latest team news:

1 . Ianis Hagi - Rangers - OUT The Romanian may have played his last game in a Rangers shirt, with injury expected to rule him out of the game at Easter Road.

2 . Joe Newell - Hibs - OUT The Hibs captain has been struggling with injury since the turn of the year, and is not expected to return before the season ends.

3 . Rudi Molotnikov - Hibs - OUT The teenager has a groin issue which is likely to keep him out of the game at the weekend.

4 . Rafael Fernandes - Rangers - OUT Has barely played since arriving on loan from Lille in January, and hasn't been seen since being taken off injured in the 2-2 draw with Aberdeen last month. Not expected to play any part at Easter Road.