Rangers host Romanian outfit FCSB at Ibrox in the Europa League tonight. Here’s how to watch the game live.

Rangers will look to move on from a disastrous weekend defeat at Kilmarnock as they welcome Romanian outfit FCSB to Ibrox in the Europa League this evening.

Philippe Clement’s side head into the game battered and bruised after their late 1-0 defeat at Rugby Park left them trailing both Celtic and Aberdeen by six points in the Scottish Premiership, and a win feels vital for the Gers if spirits are to be lifted.

The Belgian saw his side open their European campaign with an eye-catching 2-0 away win over Swedish champions Malmo in the opening game of the competition last month, but a 4-1 home thrashing by Lyon last time out brought the Gers back down to earth with a bang.

As for the visitors, FCSB enter the game in sixth place in the Europa League table after picking up maximum points from their opening two Europa League games, defeating both PAOK (1-0) and FK RFS (4-1). Reports have claimed the visitors are set to make a raft of changes, but Rangers boss Clement insists he is solely concentrated on how his side perform, rather than the opposition.

“We are going to keep on working hard to make things better as fast as possible,” he said. “People who are not happy now, I understand, I totally understand. It is about creating consistency again, creating momentum with the results and to create stability. Everybody must work hard to get that in the next weeks and months to come.”

Rangers vs FCSB match details and kick-off time

Where: Ibrox Stadium, Glasgow, Scotland, Thursday 24 October 2024, 8pm time.

Rangers team news vs FCSB

The hosts have a number of absentees, and will definitely be without Rabbi Matondo, Danilo and Ianis Hagi, with the trio not included in Rangers squad for the competition. The game also comes to soon for Turkish left-back Ridvan Yilmaz, who has only just returned to training following a thigh injury he suffered in a game against Dynamo Kyiv in August.

Young striker Zak Lovelace could be set for a surprise inclusion in the squad, with Clement telling the press he was ready and available to make his Europa League debut. Robin Propper and Dujon Sterling should be fit to take part after being spotted in full training on Wednesday.

Rangers v FCSB TV channel - how to watch

The match will be shown live on subscription channel TNT Sports 3, with coverage of the game beginning at 7.45pm. Kick-off is 8pm.

Rangers v FCSB live stream

Want to catch the game via laptop, phone or tablet instead? TNT Sport subscribers can stream the match via this link and through the discovery+ app. Details on how to subscribe can be found here.

Who is referee and VAR official for Rangers v FCSB?

The game will be officiated by 43-year-old Italian Marco Di Bello this evening. The VAR official for tonight’s game is also Italian, with Luca Pairetto in charge of the video technology for the evening.

Rangers vs FCSB odds

The Gers are big favourites to win the game, and are priced at 4/9 to do so. Fancy FCSB to pile on the misery for Rangers? The Romanian have odds of 19/4 to win. A draw is priced at 7/2.