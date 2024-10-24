Rangers will look to quickly shrug off the disappointment of a damaging weekend defeat to Kilmarnock as they entertain FCSB in the Europa League on Thursday night.

Philippe Clement's team fell six points behind both Celtic and Aberdeen at the weekend after falling to a late 1-0 defeat at Rugby Park, and will now turn their attention to European competition, with the under pressure Belgian desperate to see his side respond at Ibrox.

The game will mark Rangers’ eighth meeting with Romanian opposition, though they’ll hope to improve on their record of just two wins. There’s been more luck for FCSB (formerly known as FC Steaua București), who have won four times in their eight meetings against Scottish teams.

Ahead of the game, the Gers have several injury concerns, with three of their key players looking doubting for the vital clash in Govan.

The Scotsman looks through Rangers injury doubts ahead of Thursday’s match.

1 . Danilo - out Danilo featured for the B team earlier this week as he steps up his recovery. As he's not been named in Rangers' Europa League squad for 24/25 though, he's out of Thursday's game.

2 . Dujon Sterling - doubt Sterling was absent against Kilmarnock due to a slight knock, so will be a doubt for Thursday's game at Ibrox.

3 . Ross McCausland - available The Northern Ireland winger had a "small problem" before the international break, but was fit enough for a spot on the bench at the weekend. Should be available for selection again on Thursday barring any last minute hiccups.