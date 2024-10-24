Dejected Rangers boss Philippe Clement will hope to respond to a damaging weekend defeat to Kilmarnock. Cr: Andrew MilliganDejected Rangers boss Philippe Clement will hope to respond to a damaging weekend defeat to Kilmarnock. Cr: Andrew Milligan
Dejected Rangers boss Philippe Clement will hope to respond to a damaging weekend defeat to Kilmarnock. Cr: Andrew Milligan | Andrew Milligan

Rangers latest injury news vs FCSB: Four out injured as Clement sweats over key trio for Europa League clash

By Graham Falk

Sports Writer

Published 23rd Oct 2024, 15:50 BST
Updated 24th Oct 2024, 09:29 BST

Rangers are struggling with a number of injury issues ahead of the visit of FCSB in the Europa League this Thursday.

Rangers will look to quickly shrug off the disappointment of a damaging weekend defeat to Kilmarnock as they entertain FCSB in the Europa League on Thursday night.

Philippe Clement's team fell six points behind both Celtic and Aberdeen at the weekend after falling to a late 1-0 defeat at Rugby Park, and will now turn their attention to European competition, with the under pressure Belgian desperate to see his side respond at Ibrox.

The game will mark Rangers’ eighth meeting with Romanian opposition, though they’ll hope to improve on their record of just two wins. There’s been more luck for FCSB (formerly known as FC Steaua București), who have won four times in their eight meetings against Scottish teams.

Ahead of the game, the Gers have several injury concerns, with three of their key players looking doubting for the vital clash in Govan.

The Scotsman looks through Rangers injury doubts ahead of Thursday’s match.

Danilo featured for the B team earlier this week as he steps up his recovery. As he's not been named in Rangers' Europa League squad for 24/25 though, he's out of Thursday's game.

1. Danilo - out

Danilo featured for the B team earlier this week as he steps up his recovery. As he's not been named in Rangers' Europa League squad for 24/25 though, he's out of Thursday's game. | SNS Group Photo: SNS Group

Photo Sales
Sterling was absent against Kilmarnock due to a slight knock, so will be a doubt for Thursday's game at Ibrox.

2. Dujon Sterling - doubt

Sterling was absent against Kilmarnock due to a slight knock, so will be a doubt for Thursday's game at Ibrox. | Getty Images Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
The Northern Ireland winger had a "small problem" before the international break, but was fit enough for a spot on the bench at the weekend. Should be available for selection again on Thursday barring any last minute hiccups.

3. Ross McCausland - available

The Northern Ireland winger had a "small problem" before the international break, but was fit enough for a spot on the bench at the weekend. Should be available for selection again on Thursday barring any last minute hiccups. | SNS Group Photo: SNS Group

Photo Sales
Has been out with a thigh injury since August. Returned to training, but will not feature tomorrow after Philippe Clement said "it is too fast to put him into a game tomorrow" but said he "is progressing well."

4. Ridvan Yilmaz - out

Has been out with a thigh injury since August. Returned to training, but will not feature tomorrow after Philippe Clement said "it is too fast to put him into a game tomorrow" but said he "is progressing well." | SNS Group Photo: SNS Group

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:Team newsEuropa League
Dare to be Honest
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice