Rangers will look to quickly shrug off the disappointment of a damaging weekend defeat to Kilmarnock as they entertain FCSB in the Europa League on Thursday night.
Philippe Clement's team fell six points behind both Celtic and Aberdeen at the weekend after falling to a late 1-0 defeat at Rugby Park, and will now turn their attention to European competition, with the under pressure Belgian desperate to see his side respond at Ibrox.
The game will mark Rangers’ eighth meeting with Romanian opposition, though they’ll hope to improve on their record of just two wins. There’s been more luck for FCSB (formerly known as FC Steaua București), who have won four times in their eight meetings against Scottish teams.
Ahead of the game, the Gers have several injury concerns, with three of their key players looking doubting for the vital clash in Govan.
The Scotsman looks through Rangers injury doubts ahead of Thursday’s match.