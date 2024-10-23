Rangers will aim to return to winning ways in the Europa League as they welcome Romanian side FCSB to Ibrox on Thursday night (kick-off: 8pm). Philippe Clement’s side enter the fixture on the back of a damaging defeat to Kilmarnock on Sunday, where Marley Watkin’s 87th minute strike condemned them to a 1-0 loss at Rugby Park, and fall six points behind both Celtic and Aberdeen.

Losing 4-1 to Lyon in their last Europa League clash, the Belgian boss is desperate for a morale-boosting win, with the pressure firmly on the shoulders of the Rangers boss after an underwhelming start to the campaign.

“They have six points out of six so we have a lot of respect, they are a very good technical team,” said Clement ahead of the game. “It was a big disappointment after the game in Kilmarnock. Nobody was happy with that level of performance. Now we have to switch the mindset and react as quick as possible, we need to be ready for the next game.

“Fans are not happy now, it is about creating consistency again and creating momentum. We spoke about a big rebuild, we are working really hard with the players to get to the level as fast as possible. The process takes time, but we will work as hard as possible.”

The Belgian will be without Ridvan Yilmaz, Oscar Cortes, Rabbi Matondo, Ianis Hagi and Danilo, though Robin Propper and Dujon Sterling hope to feature after taking part in training on Wednesday.

So, how will the Rangers team look against FCSB tomorrow night?

The Scotsman predict the Rangers starting XI for their Europa League clash at Ibrox, using live photos from today’s training session.

GK: Jack Butland Rangers' regular number one, Butland starts in goal on Thursday.

RB: James Tavernier The captain moved into a more advanced role late on in the weekend defeat to Kilmarnock, but will revert to his regular spot at right-back against FCSB.

CB: John Souttar The Scotland international will hope to respond after his mistake against Kilmarnock at the weekend.