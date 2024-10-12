Rangers have endured some difficult moments domestically and on the continent so far this season.

They missed out on Champions League football, falling at the first qualifying hurdle to Dynamo Kyiv, and they were sorely beaten 3-0 by Celtic in the Old Firm clash at the start of last month. Then there was a delayed return to Ibrox - plus the resignation of chairman John Bennett due to ill-health.

Nevertheless, Philippe Clement’s side are only five points off top spot in the Premiership, having only dropped points to Celtic and an opening-day draw at Hearts. They are in the semi-finals of the Premier Sports Cup and while losing heavily 4-1 to Lyon in the Europa League, they did prevail 2-0 at Malmo.

The ratings of their squad tell the story of this season’s mixed bag. Manager Clement has always stressed that his team needs time to gel and mature - a commodity not often afforded to Rangers players. We give each player a mark out of 10 for their overall displays so far.

1 . Jack Butland Has played every minute for the Gers so far, his best moment being a penalty save from Mykola Kuharevych in the win over Hibs. Came under fire for his performance against Celtic, with doubts raised over his positioning for Kyogo Furuhashi's strike. Still makes important interventions for his team and is one of Philippe Clement's senior players in dressing room. 7 | SNS Group Photo Sales

2 . James Tavernier Given his usual goal scoring prowess, it is odd to see him only on the target once this term. Still continues to be first-pick at right-back and has retained the armband, chipping with two assists. Took the brunt of some serious criticism in the wake of Rangers' defeat by Celtic after a summer of speculation over his future. 6 | SNS Group Photo Sales

3 . Neraysho Kasanwirjo A deadline-day signing from Feyenoord on loan, the Dutchman played excellently against Malmo and has shown his versatility across the backline. Pushing for a starting place on evidence so far of his cameos. 6 | SNS Group Photo Sales

4 . Dujon Sterling Due to fitness issues, the adaptable Englishman has predominantly been used from the bench. Signed a new contract earlier this month and is expected to play a more prominent role as the season goes on. 4 | SNS Group Photo Sales