With transfer deadline day on the horizon in the Scottish Premiership, several clubs are eyeing last minute deals as they put the finishing touches to their squads ahead of the second-half of the campaign. But will Rangers add to their ranks before the window shuts?

Philippe Clement’s side have been linked with numerous names throughout the window, though Rafael Fernandes has been the only arrival so far, with the Portuguese youth international joining on a loan deal until the end of the season from Lille. It has been a different story when it comes to outgoings though, with Rabbi Matondo, Kieran Dowell, Cole McKinnon and Robbie Fraser all making loan moves away from Ibrox during the window, while Alex Lowry has left the club to jointo Wycombe Wanderers permanently.

While Rangers appear unlikely to add further names this month, their progression to the last 16 of the Europa League could prompt a change of heart in order to further strengthen their squad for the second-half of the campaign.

But how would Clement’s starting XI and squad look if the current transfer rumours true? As the hours count down to the January transfer window deadline, we look at what Rangers’ dream starting XI could look like come the morning of Tuesday, February 4, should all reported targets arrive.

1 . GK: Jack Butland Has had a shaky few weeks since his return to the starting XI, but is Rangers' undisputed number one and has shown how important he can be during his 18 months at Ibrox.

2 . RB: James Tavernier/Dujon Sterling Could Tavernier be viewed as Rangers new all action centre-back? He certainly made a case for it during the 2-1 win over Union Saint-Gilloise. Despite that performance, he is more of a natural full-back, with Sterling able to offer quality back-up.

3 . CB: John Souttar Souttar been out with a groin injury for several weeks, but made his return against Union Saint-Gilloise. He's Rangers first choice centre-back, with Leon Balogun and Rafael Fernandes able to offer competition.