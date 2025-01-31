How will Rangers squad look when the transfer window closes next week? Cr: SNS Group.How will Rangers squad look when the transfer window closes next week? Cr: SNS Group.
How will Rangers squad look when the transfer window closes next week? Cr: SNS Group. | SNS Group

Star man stays, late deal for 22 y/o, 18 goal hitman remains - Rangers dream XI if transfer rumours are true

By Graham Falk

Sports Writer

Published 31st Jan 2025, 10:56 BST

This is how Rangers’ squad could look if the transfer rumours are true as deadline day approaches...

With transfer deadline day on the horizon in the Scottish Premiership, several clubs are eyeing last minute deals as they put the finishing touches to their squads ahead of the second-half of the campaign. But will Rangers add to their ranks before the window shuts?

Philippe Clement’s side have been linked with numerous names throughout the window, though Rafael Fernandes has been the only arrival so far, with the Portuguese youth international joining on a loan deal until the end of the season from Lille. It has been a different story when it comes to outgoings though, with Rabbi Matondo, Kieran Dowell, Cole McKinnon and Robbie Fraser all making loan moves away from Ibrox during the window, while Alex Lowry has left the club to jointo Wycombe Wanderers permanently.

While Rangers appear unlikely to add further names this month, their progression to the last 16 of the Europa League could prompt a change of heart in order to further strengthen their squad for the second-half of the campaign.

But how would Clement’s starting XI and squad look if the current transfer rumours true? As the hours count down to the January transfer window deadline, we look at what Rangers’ dream starting XI could look like come the morning of Tuesday, February 4, should all reported targets arrive.

Has had a shaky few weeks since his return to the starting XI, but is Rangers' undisputed number one and has shown how important he can be during his 18 months at Ibrox.

1. GK: Jack Butland

Has had a shaky few weeks since his return to the starting XI, but is Rangers' undisputed number one and has shown how important he can be during his 18 months at Ibrox. | Getty Images Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
Could Tavernier be viewed as Rangers new all action centre-back? He certainly made a case for it during the 2-1 win over Union Saint-Gilloise. Despite that performance, he is more of a natural full-back, with Sterling able to offer quality back-up.

2. RB: James Tavernier/Dujon Sterling

Could Tavernier be viewed as Rangers new all action centre-back? He certainly made a case for it during the 2-1 win over Union Saint-Gilloise. Despite that performance, he is more of a natural full-back, with Sterling able to offer quality back-up. | SNS Group Photo: SNS Group

Photo Sales
Souttar been out with a groin injury for several weeks, but made his return against Union Saint-Gilloise. He's Rangers first choice centre-back, with Leon Balogun and Rafael Fernandes able to offer competition.

3. CB: John Souttar

Souttar been out with a groin injury for several weeks, but made his return against Union Saint-Gilloise. He's Rangers first choice centre-back, with Leon Balogun and Rafael Fernandes able to offer competition. | SNS Group Photo: SNS Group

Photo Sales
21-year-old defender Nsiala has made a real impression since being drafted into the first-team due to injury, while Robin Propper is showing signs of improvement following a shaky start.

4. CB: Clinton Nsiala/Robin Propper

21-year-old defender Nsiala has made a real impression since being drafted into the first-team due to injury, while Robin Propper is showing signs of improvement following a shaky start. | SNS Group Photo: SNS Group

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Transfer rumoursPhilippe ClementScottish Premiership
Dare to be Honest
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice