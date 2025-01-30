Nicolas Raskin celebrates his opening goal against Union Saint-Gilloise at Ibrox. Cr: SNS Group.Nicolas Raskin celebrates his opening goal against Union Saint-Gilloise at Ibrox. Cr: SNS Group.
Rangers player ratings vs Union SG: 'Outstanding' 9/10 leader, the monster, two 8s and plenty 7s - gallery

By Graham Falk

Sports Writer

Published 30th Jan 2025, 22:00 BST
Updated 30th Jan 2025, 22:06 BST

How we rated each Rangers performance out of ten during the 2-1 win over Union Saint-Gilloise in the Europa League.

An impressive Rangers performance saw them run out 2-1 winners over Union Saint-Gilloise to seal automatic qualification to the last 16 of the Europa League at Ibrox.

Strikes from Nicolas Raskin (20) and Vaclav Cerny (56) sealed a comfortable win for Philippe Clement’s side at Ibrox, who have now negated the need for a last 16 playoff after Bodo/Glimt’s 1-1 draw with Nice, coupled with Anderlecht’s 4-3 defeat to Hoffenheim, resulted in them placing in the top eight on goal difference.

The already injury ravaged Rangers were dealt yet another blow though, when Leon King was forced off early in the game, though the home side didn’t let it deter them and they were ahead when James Tavernier’s smart short corner found the head of Raskin at the back post. An outstanding run from Cyriel Dessers allowed Cerny to double the lead early in the second-half, before Kevin Mac Allister’s late strike would ensure some late nerves at Ibrox. However, Rangers would hold out to enjoy another glory night at Ibrox.

Here are the The Scotsman’s full player ratings after Rangers 2-1 win at Ibrox.

Almost had egg on his face when he flew out of his goal early on in the second-half, but was bailed out by Tavernier on the line. Looked shaky on corners again, and was poor for Union's late goal.

1. GK: Jack Butland - 5

Almost had egg on his face when he flew out of his goal early on in the second-half, but was bailed out by Tavernier on the line. Looked shaky on corners again, and was poor for Union's late goal.

Won a good early header and started well until a recovery tackle on Ousseynou Niang forced him off the pitch after just 12 minutes in his first start of the season. Terrible luck for the Scotland under-21 international.

2. RB: Leon King - 6

Won a good early header and started well until a recovery tackle on Ousseynou Niang forced him off the pitch after just 12 minutes in his first start of the season. Terrible luck for the Scotland under-21 international.

His clever short corner resulted in Rangers opening the scoring. Was outstanding in an unfamiliar position of centre-back, leading from the back. Saved Butland when he blocked on the line early in the second-half.

3. CB: James Tavernier - 9

His clever short corner resulted in Rangers opening the scoring. Was outstanding in an unfamiliar position of centre-back, leading from the back. Saved Butland when he blocked on the line early in the second-half.

Didn't do much wrong, and put in two good, strong tackles in the second-half to halt Union Saint-Gilloise attacks.

4. CB: Robin Propper - 6

Didn't do much wrong, and put in two good, strong tackles in the second-half to halt Union Saint-Gilloise attacks.

