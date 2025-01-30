Strikes from Nicolas Raskin (20) and Vaclav Cerny (56) sealed a comfortable win for Philippe Clement’s side at Ibrox, who have now negated the need for a last 16 playoff after Bodo/Glimt’s 1-1 draw with Nice, coupled with Anderlecht’s 4-3 defeat to Hoffenheim, resulted in them placing in the top eight on goal difference.

The already injury ravaged Rangers were dealt yet another blow though, when Leon King was forced off early in the game, though the home side didn’t let it deter them and they were ahead when James Tavernier’s smart short corner found the head of Raskin at the back post. An outstanding run from Cyriel Dessers allowed Cerny to double the lead early in the second-half, before Kevin Mac Allister’s late strike would ensure some late nerves at Ibrox. However, Rangers would hold out to enjoy another glory night at Ibrox.