Niko Katic transfer destination revealed as ex-Rangers defender 'set' for UK return

The former Rangers defender had been linked with a return to Ibrox in recent weeks.

Ex-Rangers defender Niko Katic is edging closer to a return to UK shores - but he won’t be moving to Ibrox despite being linked with a reunion in recent weeks.

The Bosnian international had reportedly been keen on a return to his former club, and was prepared to exit FC Zurich in order to help alleviate Philippe Clement’s defensive issues. However, it was revealed last week that Katic was not in the club’s thinking when it came to defensive reinforcements.

“Katic is a player I presented to Rangers at the start of the window,” admitted football agent and former Rangers man Craig Moore. “He was a fans' favourite, who done well at the club until he picked up his ACL injury. Big, solid defender but there was no interest [from Rangers] so I imagine at this stage there is still no interest otherwise I'd have had a call, which I haven't.”

While the 29-year-old defender may not be returning to Glasgow this month, he is ‘set’ for return to UK shores after it was revealed EFL Championship outfit Plymouth Argyle were closing in on a straight loan deal for the player, as per TEAMTalk’s Fraser Fletcher.

The South Coast club recently appointed ex-Cercle Brugge boss Miron Muslic following the sacking of Wayne Rooney, and the Austrian-Bosnian is now aiming to add to his squad before the window slams shut on Monday evening, as he aims to guide his side off the bottom of the table.

Fondly remembered for scoring the winning goal in a 2-1 win over Celtic in December 2019, Katic found his time in Govan wrecked by injury. Suffering a severe anterior cruciate ligament tear in July 2020, the popular defender was ruled out of action for a year, and struggled to regain his place in the starting XI once he had returned to full fitness.