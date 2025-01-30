Why patchwork quilt Rangers deserve so much credit as Europa League last 16 secured with aplomb

Rangers finish in top eight after 2-1 victory over USG

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And breathe. On a dramatic night in Govan, Rangers defeated Union Saint-Gilloise 2-1 and combined with results elsewhere, snuck into the top eight of the Europa League and booked a direct place in the last 16.

There will be no need for a play-off, which appeared so likely at the beginning of the evening. Anderlecht and Bodo/Glimt fluffed their lines against Hoffenheim and Nice respectively and opened the door for Rangers. Philippe Clement's men took full advantage at an ebullient Ibrox. They will face either those two teams, Fenerbahce or Twente in March.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Penny Arcade and I'm Feelin' It blared out at full time on another glory Thursday night in this competition for Rangers. Their ramshackle defence rode its luck at times against handy enough Belgian opposition but they were rewarded for lucidity in front of goal.

Rangers' Nicolas Raskin celebrates after scoring to make it 1-0 over Union Saint-Gilloise at Ibrox Stadium. (Photo by Rob Casey / SNS Group) | SNS Group

Rangers deserve immense credit for finishing in eighth place on 14 points given the level of opponent. Manchester United, Tottenham, Nice, Malmo, Steaua Bucharest, Lyon, Olympiacos and USG was a daunting draw. They have navigated it with aplomb.

This was a trying night. USG never gave up and there was a tale of woe for young Leon King. The 21-year-old has been overlooked in an injury crisis time and time again by Clement but was given the nod at right-back for the first time this season. Alas, his evening lasted 13 minutes, injuring himself when tracking back to tackle Ousseynou Niang in his own penalty box.

Captain James Tavernier was once again deployed at centre-half. It was a role he performed admirably at Old Trafford against Manchester United the week before and he was excellent again in an end-to-end clash.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Both teams were keen to attack with the safety net of a play-off berth beneath them. Deployed in a 4-4-2, Rangers benefitted from the return of their dashing Czech winger Vaclav Cerny. It was he who created the first meaningful chance on 19 minutes with a good free-kick delivery that Cyriel Dessers headed off target from the penalty spot.

The breakthrough came two minutes later. Tavernier and Cerny appeared to have botched a short corner but with the captain forced away from goal, he unloaded a sumptuous cross for the diminutive Nicolas Raskin to head home at the far post. USG will lament the dreadful marking of their compatriot.

Mind you, Rangers were hardly on point on 29 minutes when USG nearly levelled from their own set piece. Former Accrington defender Ross Sykes is unmissable at 6ft 4in yet was allowed to head the ball back across goal for Franjo Ivanoic to bundle home. An offside decision from VAR spared the hosts' blushes.

Union ought to have netted a legitimate equaliser four minutes before the break when some neat interplay sent Mohammed Fuseini scampering in on goal, but the Ghanaian pulled his effort an inch wide of Jack Butland's post. In a manic end to the first half, Dessers was then denied by the offside flag after a smart volleyed finish, USG's Fedde Leysen passed up a really good headed chance from a corner and Fuseini bulleted wide from close in. Rangers went into the break a goal to the good.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

USG needed a leveller fast and just two minutes into the second period, Ivanovic poked the ball over the bar from close in. Rangers' patchwork quilt of a defence was splitting too easily. Fuseini raced in on goal next on 49 minutes, rounded Butland but saw his shot blocked close to the line by Tavernier. The ball broke to Ivanovic by the Croat was too casual and clipped over again.

Rangers' Vaclav Cerny celebrates after scoring to make it 2-0 over Union Saint-Gilloise at Ibrox Stadium. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group) | SNS Group

Those misses proved exceptionally costly for USG. On the counter on 55 minutes, the impressive Dessers drove into the penalty box and squared the ball perfectly back to Cerny to roll home. The Nigerian striker showed excellent composure to pick his teammate out. Rangers had breathing space.

That goal momentarily floored USG. Cerny so nearly had his second of the night just before the hour-mark but his effort from outside the box crashed off the post with goalkeeper Anthony Moris well beaten.

It was Cerny's last act of the night, replaced by centre-half John Souttar. The Scotland internationalist had not been seen since mid-December when he hurt his groin playing against Tottenham 12 games ago. His presence shored up Rangers' backline.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nevertheless, USG caused a nervy finish on 84 minutes. Kevin Mac Allister's powerful header from just inside the box looped over a surprised Butland, with Rangers vehemently claiming for offside. VAR did not ride to the rescue this time.