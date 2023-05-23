With the Scottish Premiership season wrapping up it means the transfer market is beginning to ramp up as well as talk over managerial roles.

Hibs striker hint

Kevin Nisbet has hinted that he could be ready to leave Hibs in the summer. The striker admitted Wednesday’s Premiership match against Celtic could be his last at Easter Road for the club. The 26-year-old nearly left for Millwall in January but the move fell through. It has been reported the Lions could return for the player this summer. Speaking ahead of the match against the Scottish champions, Nisbet said: “My agent and the club are in good dialogue with each other and I’ve said I kind of want to stay out of it. I just want to focus on finishing the season well.” He added: “This is my third season here and I’ve got a good connection with the club. They’ve been great to me so if I can return the investment, that would be great for all parties.”

Rangers exodus could increase

Michael Beale has suggested more of the club's players could leave this summer as part of the Ibrox rebuild. It was confirmed Alfredo Morelos, Ryan Kent, Filip Helander, Allan McGregor and Scott Arfield will depart at the end of the season after their deals expire. Beale said: "There is a few players in the squad I will have conversations with about their future and playing time for next season. We want to reduce the number of players in the squad and energise with age and energy."

Those who could depart are some of the young fringe players, including Josh McPake and Kai Kennedy. The former has returned after his sixth loan spell and still has one year left on his contract. According to The Herald, Queen of the South are keen to bring the winger to the club as part of Marvin Bartley’s rebuild of the League One side. Meanwhile, Croatian side Osijek are keen on Kennedy, reports Football Scotland. He is out of contact at the end of the season.

Kent latest

Now that his exit has been confirmed, speculation around Kent’s next move will increase further. Sports journalist and self-appointed ‘expert in the transfer market’ Nicolo Schira has reported the winger’s move to Fenerbahce is "getting closer” with a contract until 2026 including an option for 2027.

Aberdeen talent signs new deal

The Dons have confirmed highly-rated centre-back Blair McKenzie has penned a two-year extension. The club's director of football Steven Gunn said of the 17-year-old: “He’s got very good potential, with the right attributes to be a dominant left-sided centre back. We look forward to seeing how he progresses in the next two years as we strive to be the best developer of young talent in Scotland.”

Former Celtic favourite a free agent

Tom Rogic is set to be available this summer. The Australian is to be released by West Brom. After eight and a half seasons at Celtic he departed and joined the Baggies but departs after just a year.

Managerial latest