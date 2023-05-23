Ian Murray set for Dundee manager talks as Raith Rovers contact made with betting suspended

Dundee are set to speak to Raith Rovers boss Ian Murray about becoming their next manager ahead of their return to the Scottish Premiership.

Murray guided Raith to a seventh-placed finish in the Championship in his first season in charge at Stark’s Park, amassing a 14-match unbeaten run and also reaching the Challenge Cup final as well as the Scottish Cup quarter-finals, following a four-year spell with Airdrie in League One.

Dundee are searching for a new manager after parting company with Gary Bowyer just days after the former Blackpool boss clinched promotion back to the top flight with a 5-3 victory over Queen’s Park in a Championship title decider on the final day of the season.

Callum Davidson was the club’s first choice replacement but the former St Johnstone boss pulled out of the running last week after talks broke down.

Dundee have approached Raith Rovers for permission to speak to Ian Murray. (Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group)

The Scotsman understands that Dundee have now approached Raith for permission to speak to Murray with the former Hibs and Rangers defender on a four-man shortlist for the job. Scottish bookmaker McBookie has also suspended betting on Murray taking over at Dens Park.

Murray addressed the speculation on Monday night, telling The Courier: “People will talk. It’s over a week now since Gary left, so I’m sure Dundee know what they are doing.

“At the moment for me it’s head down and concentrate on rebuilding our squad at Raith Rovers and getting ourselves ready for the League Cup.”

Murray, who has a year left on his Raith contract, started his managerial career at the age of 31 when he took over the reins at Dumbarton before a short-lived spell in charge of St Mirren. He has also been an assistant manager at Norwegian club Asker.

His time in charge of Airdrie included back-to-back Championship play-off finals in 2020–21 and 2021–22, but his side fell at the last hurdle both times against Greenock Morton and Queen's Park respectively.