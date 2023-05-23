Michael Beale has hinted there could be further departures from Rangers this summer after the club confirmed that five players will not be returning next season.

However, the Rangers squad could be trimmed even further with Beale revealing that he will hold talks with players who are not expected to be first-team regulars as he prepares for a summer rebuild with several new signings expected.

"It is an exciting time for the club and supporters," Beale said. "We will have some exciting new players coming into the building.

With five departures already confirmed, Rangers manager Michael Beale wants to trim the squad further ahead of next season. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

"There is a few players in the squad I will have conversations with about their future and playing time for next season. We want to reduce the number of players in the squad and energise with age and energy. It is a fantastic club to come sign for, we want the full squad to feel close to playing."

Beale revealed after the win over Hibs on Sunday that Rangers could parade a new signing against Hearts on Wednesday night. Rangers could also welcome six players back from injury for what will be their final home match of the season with Beale confirming that Morelos, Borna Barisic, Glen Kamara, Scott Wright, Rabbi Matondo and Antonio Colak have all returned to training. "We will rotate across the next two games," he added.

Beale also paid tribute to the five players who will take to the field at Ibrox for the final time against Hearts.

"I'm sure the fans will give the boys a big send-off tomorrow," he said. "Individually excellent, as a group we are losing a lot of experience.

"The contribution of Morelos and Kent will be looked back on very fondly over time. An unknown when he arrived Alfredo has done fantastic, looking back to our European games he has been fantastic for us.