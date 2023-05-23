All Sections
Scotland's National Newspaper
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
BREAKING
Jet2, easyJet & Ryanair issue chickenpox warning
Rolf Harris: Convicted paedophile dies aged 93
Disgraced entertainer and convicted sex offender Rolf Harris dies aged 93
Prince Harry loses bid to challenge decision over UK security plans
TikToker, 18, arrested over viral prank’ videos
Wilko could close stores as firm in early stages of major shake-up

Michael Beale hints at further Rangers departures as six players return from injury for Hearts clash

Michael Beale has hinted there could be further departures from Rangers this summer after the club confirmed that five players will not be returning next season.
Matthew Elder
By Matthew Elder
Published 23rd May 2023, 13:22 BST
Updated 23rd May 2023, 13:22 BST
 Comment

Allan McGregor, Alfredo Morelos, Ryan Kent, Scott Arfield and Filip Helander will all leave the club when their contracts expire at the end of the season while Steven Davis will be supported through his rehab after an ACL injury.

However, the Rangers squad could be trimmed even further with Beale revealing that he will hold talks with players who are not expected to be first-team regulars as he prepares for a summer rebuild with several new signings expected.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"It is an exciting time for the club and supporters," Beale said. "We will have some exciting new players coming into the building.

With five departures already confirmed, Rangers manager Michael Beale wants to trim the squad further ahead of next season. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)With five departures already confirmed, Rangers manager Michael Beale wants to trim the squad further ahead of next season. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)
With five departures already confirmed, Rangers manager Michael Beale wants to trim the squad further ahead of next season. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

"There is a few players in the squad I will have conversations with about their future and playing time for next season. We want to reduce the number of players in the squad and energise with age and energy. It is a fantastic club to come sign for, we want the full squad to feel close to playing."

Beale revealed after the win over Hibs on Sunday that Rangers could parade a new signing against Hearts on Wednesday night. Rangers could also welcome six players back from injury for what will be their final home match of the season with Beale confirming that Morelos, Borna Barisic, Glen Kamara, Scott Wright, Rabbi Matondo and Antonio Colak have all returned to training. "We will rotate across the next two games," he added.

Beale also paid tribute to the five players who will take to the field at Ibrox for the final time against Hearts.

"I'm sure the fans will give the boys a big send-off tomorrow," he said. "Individually excellent, as a group we are losing a lot of experience.

"The contribution of Morelos and Kent will be looked back on very fondly over time. An unknown when he arrived Alfredo has done fantastic, looking back to our European games he has been fantastic for us.

"When you look at the money spent it has been a brilliant return with goal numbers and he will be remembered fondly. For us, we now have big gaps to fill. It gives people a fantastic opportunity."

Related topics:Steven DavisRyan KentAllan McGregor
 Comment

Comments

 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.