Allan McGregor, Alfredo Morelos, Ryan Kent, Scott Arfield and Filip Helander will all leave the club when their contracts expire at the end of the season while Steven Davis will be supported through his rehab after an ACL injury.
However, the Rangers squad could be trimmed even further with Beale revealing that he will hold talks with players who are not expected to be first-team regulars as he prepares for a summer rebuild with several new signings expected.
"It is an exciting time for the club and supporters," Beale said. "We will have some exciting new players coming into the building.
"There is a few players in the squad I will have conversations with about their future and playing time for next season. We want to reduce the number of players in the squad and energise with age and energy. It is a fantastic club to come sign for, we want the full squad to feel close to playing."
Beale revealed after the win over Hibs on Sunday that Rangers could parade a new signing against Hearts on Wednesday night. Rangers could also welcome six players back from injury for what will be their final home match of the season with Beale confirming that Morelos, Borna Barisic, Glen Kamara, Scott Wright, Rabbi Matondo and Antonio Colak have all returned to training. "We will rotate across the next two games," he added.
Beale also paid tribute to the five players who will take to the field at Ibrox for the final time against Hearts.
"I'm sure the fans will give the boys a big send-off tomorrow," he said. "Individually excellent, as a group we are losing a lot of experience.
"The contribution of Morelos and Kent will be looked back on very fondly over time. An unknown when he arrived Alfredo has done fantastic, looking back to our European games he has been fantastic for us.
"When you look at the money spent it has been a brilliant return with goal numbers and he will be remembered fondly. For us, we now have big gaps to fill. It gives people a fantastic opportunity."