Next Hearts manager: Celtic coach John Kennedy a potential candidate should board decide against Steven Naismith

Celtic coach John Kennedy is one of a number of candidates Hearts will turn their attentions to should current caretaker manager Steven Naismith not land the post on a permanent basis.

John Kennedy is currently working as assistant coach to Ange Postecoglou at Celtic.

The Tynecastle outfit are searching for a new first-team head coach after sacking Robbie Neilson last month. Naismith has been placed in temporary charge until the end of the season as the club try to overhaul Aberdeen and win the race for third place in the cinch Premiership, which is likely to bring guaranteed group-stage football. Hearts are two points behind the Dons with two matches to play.

Naismith, 36, started his tenure with a 1-0 defeat by Hibs but has since brought about an improvement in results, posting wins over Ross County and Aberdeen as well as a draw at St Mirren and a defeat by Celtic. Keen to play more attack-minded football and put the emphasis on youth development, wins over Rangers on Wednesday night and against Hibs at Tynecastle on Saturday, the last match of the season, would strengthen his case for to be given the job for next season.

Should the Hearts board decide not to go down that route, though, Celtic assistant manager Kennedy would become a person of interest. The 39-year-old is part of a long list of a coaches that Hearts have identified. Currently working under Ange Postecoglou, he was approached by Hibs four years ago to become their manager and has a strong reputation within Scottish football.