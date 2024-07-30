Here are the 14 most eye-catching signings in the Scottish Premiership this summer.Here are the 14 most eye-catching signings in the Scottish Premiership this summer.
Scottish Premiership transfers: The 14 most eye-catching signings made this summer - £8m man, Barcelona talent, ex-Liverpool star

By Graham Falk
Published 30th Jul 2024, 08:10 BST
Updated 30th Jul 2024, 08:18 BST

Here are the 14 most eye-catching signings from the Scottish Premiership 24/25 summer transfer window so far - including Rangers, Celtic, Hearts and Hibs.

It is now less than a week until the highly anticipated new Scottish Premiership season gets underway as fans get ready for another nine months of excitement, intrigue and madness all over again.

With Rangers and Celtic set to face off for the title, Hearts, Kilmarnock and St Mirren aiming to build on impressive campaigns and Ross County, Dundee United and St Johnstone looking to steer clear of the drop zone, clubs in the Scottish top tier have been carefully building their squads over the summer transfer window.

It has been an interesting window too, with former Barcelona talents, an England under-21 international goalkeeper, a Euro 2024 star and an ex-Liverpool academy star all involved within Scotland’s summer transfer business - but which names have captured the attention the most?

Here are the 14 most intriguing Scottish Premiership transfers this summer.

The Costa Rican international has joined the club on an initial loan deal. The full-back was impressive in the pre-season clash against Spurs, is 6ft tall and, at just 23, has plenty of room to grow.

1. Gerald Taylor - Hearts

A product of Barcelona's La Masia, the 30-year-old attacking midfielder has already made an impression on Dundee United fans in pre-season after scoring against Luton Town. Has plenty of experience having played in Spain, Hungary and Japan. An intriguing signing from the Tannadice outfit that could pay dividends.

2. David Babunski - Dundee United

The 32-year-old striker has had a nomadic career, but will hope to set up home in Dundee after rejoining his hometown club this summer. Scored 16 league goals for Ross County last season, and has already continued his goal scoring form for the Dee with five goals in three games during the Premier Sports Cup group stages.

3. Simon Murray - Dundee

The 21-year-old ex-Aberdeen midfielder has been a rare bright light during a challenging pre-season campaign for the Gers. Was impressive at Pittodrie last season and will be hoping to stamp his authority on Philippe Clement's squad this year.

4. Connor Barron - Rangers

