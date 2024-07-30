It is now less than a week until the highly anticipated new Scottish Premiership season gets underway as fans get ready for another nine months of excitement, intrigue and madness all over again.

With Rangers and Celtic set to face off for the title, Hearts, Kilmarnock and St Mirren aiming to build on impressive campaigns and Ross County, Dundee United and St Johnstone looking to steer clear of the drop zone, clubs in the Scottish top tier have been carefully building their squads over the summer transfer window.

It has been an interesting window too, with former Barcelona talents, an England under-21 international goalkeeper, a Euro 2024 star and an ex-Liverpool academy star all involved within Scotland’s summer transfer business - but which names have captured the attention the most?

Here are the 14 most intriguing Scottish Premiership transfers this summer.

1 . Gerald Taylor - Hearts The Costa Rican international has joined the club on an initial loan deal. The full-back was impressive in the pre-season clash against Spurs, is 6ft tall and, at just 23, has plenty of room to grow. | SNS Group Photo Sales

2 . David Babunski - Dundee United A product of Barcelona's La Masia, the 30-year-old attacking midfielder has already made an impression on Dundee United fans in pre-season after scoring against Luton Town. Has plenty of experience having played in Spain, Hungary and Japan. An intriguing signing from the Tannadice outfit that could pay dividends. | SNS Group Photo Sales

3 . Simon Murray - Dundee The 32-year-old striker has had a nomadic career, but will hope to set up home in Dundee after rejoining his hometown club this summer. Scored 16 league goals for Ross County last season, and has already continued his goal scoring form for the Dee with five goals in three games during the Premier Sports Cup group stages. | SNS GroupPhoto: Paul Devlin - SNS Group Photo Sales