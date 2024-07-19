The Hibs boss says tireless work is going in the background to identify forward options

Hibs will now make signing reinforcements in the attacking third of the pitch their priority after strengthening their defence over the past few weeks.

The Easter Road outfit completed a deal for Jordan Smith as their back-up goalkeeper on Thursday to compete with fellow summer-window signing Josef Bursik for the gloves. Their arrivals complement the transfer deals for centre-halves Warren O'Hora and Marvin Ekpiteta, who have played Hibs' opening Premier Sports Cup matches of the season so far.

However, they are yet to bring in fresh blood in attack, with Dylan Vente their only recognised senior option as a No 9. Hibs were linked with their former striker Simon Murray, but he moved back to his hometown club Dundee from Ross County earlier this month.

“It’s pretty clear we’re a bit light at the top end of the pitch," said Gray. "We’ve only really got Dylan Vente as the out-and-out, recognised number nine. So that’s an area we’re constantly trying to strengthen to give us more options and depth.

“It’s not just a case of ‘let’s just go get someone’, we want it to be the right one, the right type that’s going to enhance the squad and make us better. Those forward positions are definitely ones we are looking at.

"I’ve played with lots of strikers that have been successful. You even look at Adam Le Fondre here last season, a real penalty-box striker. But then you’ve got others like Simon Murray, who I played with previously, and he was brilliant to play with because you could put the ball in the channel and he’ll chase it all day.

“There’s different strengths depending on how you want to play. What we want to do is have different ways of playing. We’ve got Vente, who links-up and gets in the box, and he’s scoring goals now which is great. Sometimes you might want a more physical one, or more of a running one.

“I don’t have my eye on one player at the moment, it’s about putting together exactly what we think the best option is going to be."

While Gray has limited experience of dealing with a transfer window - this is his first full-time job as head coach - he believes that business across the board has been slower due to the European Championships.

"This is my first in this situation so it’s harder for me to judge," Gray continued. "I do think it’s probably been a little bit slower with the Euros and top teams going as far as we did, younger players being kept in at the top teams to facilitate squads, and it not filtering down, especially in places like the Premier League with the expectation and demands to go and play games in pre-season the younger players are being kept in.

“The knock-on effect is maybe that it’s been a bit slower. I’m not as experienced in this but it’s something we’re working hard on every single day to get the squad to where it needs to be.