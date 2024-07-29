With just days to go until the start of the new Scottish Premiership season, excitement is building across the country.
Free-scoring Celtic have enjoyed an unbeaten pre-season campaign, Rangers approach the new season playing games at Hampden Park and Aberdeen and Hibs have new head coaches at the helm as they go in search of a more successful season.
Starting on Saturday 3 August with Hearts vs Rangers, it is certain to be another intriguing nine months for all 12 sides, with the Old Firm wrestling for the title once more, Dundee United back in the big time and St. Mirren, Hearts and Kilmarnock all hoping to take the European spots once again.
Fans across the country will be gearing up to take their seats once again in 24/25, but which which Scottish Premiership will offer the cheapest matchday experience this season - and who is the most costly?
Here are all 12 clubs ranked on their cheapest adult ticket price.