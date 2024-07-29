With just days to go until the start of the new Scottish Premiership season, excitement is building across the country.

Free-scoring Celtic have enjoyed an unbeaten pre-season campaign, Rangers approach the new season playing games at Hampden Park and Aberdeen and Hibs have new head coaches at the helm as they go in search of a more successful season.

Starting on Saturday 3 August with Hearts vs Rangers, it is certain to be another intriguing nine months for all 12 sides, with the Old Firm wrestling for the title once more, Dundee United back in the big time and St. Mirren, Hearts and Kilmarnock all hoping to take the European spots once again.

Fans across the country will be gearing up to take their seats once again in 24/25, but which which Scottish Premiership will offer the cheapest matchday experience this season - and who is the most costly?

Here are all 12 clubs ranked on their cheapest adult ticket price.

1 . Aberdeen The Dons offer the lowest price adult matchday ticket in the league, with a seat in the Red Shed costing just £22 for a category B game. | SNS GroupPhoto: SNS Group Photo Sales

2 . Motherwell If you're looking for a ticket to a category B game at Fir Park next year, you'll pay just £24 for an adult ticket in the John Hunter Stand. Children's tickets are one of the lowest in the country too at just £6. | SNS GroupPhoto: SNS Group Photo Sales

3 . Hibs With Hibees icon David Gray at the helm, there's plenty of intrigue around how the Easter Road side will do this coming season. Want to get a ticket for a game? Adult prices for a category B game are as low as £24. | SNS GroupPhoto: SNS Group Photo Sales