Rangers next Champions League opponents if they defeat Panathinaikos revealed following UEFA draw

Matthew Elder
By Matthew Elder

Deputy Sports Editor

Comment
Published 21st Jul 2025, 11:35 BST
Updated 21st Jul 2025, 12:12 BST
Gers to face either Czech or Swiss opposition if they reach round three

Rangers have discovered who they will face in the next round of Champions League qualifying if they defeat Panathinaikos.

Russell Martin’s first competitive game as Gers boss comes against the Greek side at Ibrox on Tuesday night in the second qualiyfing round first leg before the return game in Athens the following week.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The draw for the Champions League third qualifying round was made at the House of European Football in Nyon, Switzerland on Monday with Rangers among the seeded clubs.

Rangers are battling to secure Champions League qualification.placeholder image
Rangers are battling to secure Champions League qualification. | AFP via Getty Images

There were four possibilities for Rangers which included a potential reunion with Jose Mourinho and his big-spending Fenerbahce side, who the Glasgow outfit knocked out of the Europa League last season.

Rangers have avoided this prospect, however, with the winner of their tie against Panathinaikos having been drawn to face the winners of the tie between Viktoria Plzen and Servette.

Plzen finished second in the Czech top flight last season behind runaway champions Slavia Prague. They faced Scottish opposition as recently as last year when they defeated Hearts 2-0 on aggregate in the Europa League play-off round with a 1-0 win in each leg.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Servette, meanwhile, who finished runners-up to FC Basel in the Swiss League last term, are no stranger to Rangers having faced the Ibrox side in the third round of Champions League qualifying two years ago.

Michael Beale's side scraped through 3-2 on aggreggate after following a 2-1 victory at Ibrox with a 1-1 draw in Geneva.

The Champions League third qualifying round ties take place on August 5/6 and August 12/13, with the draw for the play-off round behind held on Monday, August 4.

Related topics:RangersChampions LeagueRussell Martin
Comment

Comments

 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.

Dare to be Honest
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice