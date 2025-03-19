Raskin, Igamane, Cerny: All 11 Rangers players on international duty this week, when they play and how to watch
Rangers last-gasp victory over rivals Celtic in the Scottish Premiership at the weekend allowed a number of their players to jet off on international duty with a huge smile on their faces.
Goals from Nicolas Raskin, Mohamed Diomande and an 88th minute strike from Hamza Igamane secured a dramatic 3-2 win over their Glasgow counterparts, and follow on from a dream night in the Europa League that saw them edge of Fenerbahce on penalties at Ibrox just 72 hours beforehand.
Still 13 points adrift at the top of the Scottish Premiership ahead of the annual split, the international break will see a number of Rangers’ squad head off to focus on success for their respective national teams, with a total of 11 players called-up for duty.
Want to know who is representing their countries and when they’re playing this week? Here is the full list of every Rangers player away on international duty this week, who they play and when they are playing. All times are GMT:
Nedim Bajrami - Albania
Thursday 20 March: Denmark vs Portugal, Nations League quarter-final - 7.45pm.
Sunday 23 March: Portugal vs Denmark, Nations League quarter final - 7.45pm
How to watch: The game vs England will be available to watch live via ITV/STV, or streamed via ITV X/STV Player. There is currently no option to watch the game vs Andorra in the UK.
Hamza Igamane - Morocco
Friday 21 March: Niger vs Morocco, World Cup qualifier - 9.10pm.
Monday 24 March: Morocco vs Tanzania, World Cup qualifier - 9.10pm
How to watch: Both games can be streamed via FIFA+.
Vaclav Cerny - Czechia
Saturday 22 March: Czechia vs Faroe Islands, World Cup qualifier - 7.45pm.
Tuesday 25 March: Gibraltar vs Czechia, World Cup qualifier - 7.45pm
How to watch: There are currently no options to watch either game in the UK.
Tom Lawrence and Rabbi Matondo - Wales
Saturday 22 March: Wales vs Kazakhstan, World Cup qualifier - 7.45pm.
Tuesday 25 March: North Macedonia vs Wales, World Cup qualifier - 7.45pm
How to watch: Both games will be available to watch live via BBC Three, or streamed via BBC iPlayer, or the BBC Sport Website.
John Souttar and Liam Kelly - Scotland
Thursday 20 March: Greece vs Scotland, Nations League playoff - 7.45pm
Sunday 23 March: Scotland vs Greece, Nations League playoff - 5pm
How to watch: Both games will be available to watch live via BBC One Scotland, or streamed via BBC iPlayer, or the BBC Sport Website.
Bailey Rice - Scotland under-21s
Friday 21 March: Republic of Ireland under-21s vs Scotland under-21s, Friendly, 7pm
Tuesday 25 March: Scotland under-21s vs Iceland under-21s, Friendly, 1pm
How to watch: As of now, specific streaming details for this game are not confirmed. However, broadcast plans are expected to be finalized shortly.
Nicolas Raskin - Belgium
Thursday 20 March: Ukraine vs Belgium, Nations League playoff - 7.45pm
Sunday 23 March: Belgium vs Ukraine, Nations League playoff - 7.45pm
How to watch: Streaming details for both games are still tbc for UK viewers.
Ianis Hagi - Romania
Friday 21 March: Romania vs Bosnia and Herzegovina, World Cup qualifier - 7.45pm.
Monday 24 March: San Marino vs Romania, World Cup qualifier - 7.45pm
How to watch: Streaming details for both games are still tbc for UK viewers.
Ross McCausland - Northern Ireland
Friday 21 March: Northern Ireland vs Switzerland, Friendly- 7.45pm.
Tuesday 25 March: Sweden vs Northern Ireland, Friendly - 6pm
How to watch: Both games are able to be streamed via BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport Website.
Mason Munn - Northern Ireland under-21s
Thursday 20 March: Moldova under-21s vs Northern Ireland under-21s, Friendly- 1pm.
Saturday 22 March: Northern Ireland under-21s vs Ukraine under-20s, Friendly - 62pm
How to watch: Both games are currently not confirmed as available for streaming.
