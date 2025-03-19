Here is a full list of every Rangers player on international duty this week, when they are playing and how to watch.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rangers last-gasp victory over rivals Celtic in the Scottish Premiership at the weekend allowed a number of their players to jet off on international duty with a huge smile on their faces.

Goals from Nicolas Raskin, Mohamed Diomande and an 88th minute strike from Hamza Igamane secured a dramatic 3-2 win over their Glasgow counterparts, and follow on from a dream night in the Europa League that saw them edge of Fenerbahce on penalties at Ibrox just 72 hours beforehand.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Still 13 points adrift at the top of the Scottish Premiership ahead of the annual split, the international break will see a number of Rangers’ squad head off to focus on success for their respective national teams, with a total of 11 players called-up for duty.

Want to know who is representing their countries and when they’re playing this week? Here is the full list of every Rangers player away on international duty this week, who they play and when they are playing. All times are GMT:

Getty Images

Nedim Bajrami - Albania

Thursday 20 March: Denmark vs Portugal, Nations League quarter-final - 7.45pm.

Sunday 23 March: Portugal vs Denmark, Nations League quarter final - 7.45pm

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

How to watch: The game vs England will be available to watch live via ITV/STV, or streamed via ITV X/STV Player. There is currently no option to watch the game vs Andorra in the UK.

SNS Group

Hamza Igamane - Morocco

Friday 21 March: Niger vs Morocco, World Cup qualifier - 9.10pm.

Monday 24 March: Morocco vs Tanzania, World Cup qualifier - 9.10pm

How to watch: Both games can be streamed via FIFA+.

SNS Group

Vaclav Cerny - Czechia

Saturday 22 March: Czechia vs Faroe Islands, World Cup qualifier - 7.45pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tuesday 25 March: Gibraltar vs Czechia, World Cup qualifier - 7.45pm

How to watch: There are currently no options to watch either game in the UK.

Getty Images

Tom Lawrence and Rabbi Matondo - Wales

Saturday 22 March: Wales vs Kazakhstan, World Cup qualifier - 7.45pm.

Tuesday 25 March: North Macedonia vs Wales, World Cup qualifier - 7.45pm

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

How to watch: Both games will be available to watch live via BBC Three, or streamed via BBC iPlayer, or the BBC Sport Website.

SNS Group

John Souttar and Liam Kelly - Scotland

Thursday 20 March: Greece vs Scotland, Nations League playoff - 7.45pm

Sunday 23 March: Scotland vs Greece, Nations League playoff - 5pm

How to watch: Both games will be available to watch live via BBC One Scotland, or streamed via BBC iPlayer, or the BBC Sport Website.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

SNS Group

Bailey Rice - Scotland under-21s

Friday 21 March: Republic of Ireland under-21s vs Scotland under-21s, Friendly, 7pm

Tuesday 25 March: Scotland under-21s vs Iceland under-21s, Friendly, 1pm

How to watch: As of now, specific streaming details for this game are not confirmed. However, broadcast plans are expected to be finalized shortly.

Getty Images

Nicolas Raskin - Belgium

Thursday 20 March: Ukraine vs Belgium, Nations League playoff - 7.45pm

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sunday 23 March: Belgium vs Ukraine, Nations League playoff - 7.45pm

How to watch: Streaming details for both games are still tbc for UK viewers.

Getty Images

Ianis Hagi - Romania

Friday 21 March: Romania vs Bosnia and Herzegovina, World Cup qualifier - 7.45pm.

Monday 24 March: San Marino vs Romania, World Cup qualifier - 7.45pm

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

How to watch: Streaming details for both games are still tbc for UK viewers.

SNS Group

Ross McCausland - Northern Ireland

Friday 21 March: Northern Ireland vs Switzerland, Friendly- 7.45pm.

Tuesday 25 March: Sweden vs Northern Ireland, Friendly - 6pm

How to watch: Both games are able to be streamed via BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport Website.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mason Munn - Northern Ireland under-21s

Thursday 20 March: Moldova under-21s vs Northern Ireland under-21s, Friendly- 1pm.

Saturday 22 March: Northern Ireland under-21s vs Ukraine under-20s, Friendly - 62pm