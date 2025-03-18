Ibrox forward recalled for start of World Cup qualifying campaign

Rangers forward Tom Lawrence is keen to make up for lost time after being recalled to the Wales squad for the first time in four years.

Lawrence has not played for his country since a friendly win over Mexico in March 2021 after being ostracized by previous manager Rob Page owing to a fall-out which his former Derby boss Wayne Rooney suggested was due to a "bit of history" between the pair.

But the 31-year-old has been recalled by Page’s successor as Wales begin their World Cup qualifying campaign with fixtures against Kazakhstan and North Macedonia.

Rangers forward Tom Lawrence has been recalled to the Wales squad. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Asked about his absence under Page – who was sacked last June – and whether his Wales chances were slipping away, the 23-cap Lawrence said: “Yeah, I mean it all depends what manager was in charge.

“He had his own way of doing things and I wasn’t to be a part of that. For what reason, you’d have to ask him.

“I asked that same question, he couldn’t give me it. I’m a pretty simple guy. When someone’s not honest with me, then I don’t have all the respect in the world for them.

“There were questions I asked that weren’t answered and that was the way it went.

“I don’t think I need to go into it completely. Let’s just say we didn’t see eye to eye in certain things.”

Asked if being in international exile was a source of regret, Lawrence replied: “Absolutely not. I did everything I could while I was here, while he (Page) was the manager.

“We were in a training camp (before the Covid-delayed Euro 2020 tournament) and he’d made a decision. That was his decision, not mine.”

Tom Lawrence in action for Wales against Denmark in November 2018. (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Lawrence, sidelined for Euro 2020 and the 2022 World Cup under Page, also missed Wales’ run to the Euro 2016 semi-finals after sustaining an ankle injury at a pre-tournament training camp in Portugal.

But the Wrexham-born Manchester United product is in a good place right now.

After winning his Wales recall, Lawrence scored the decisive penalty in the Europa League victory over Fenerbahce and came off the bench on Sunday as Rangers beat Celtic 3-2 at Parkhead.

“It’s not been a bad week, has it?” said Lawrence. “Quarter-finals next against Bilbao in the Europa League and an Old Firm win on Sunday.

“It feels like I’ve not been gone that long. When you’re back here everyone’s together, so it feels good.

“There’s a few younger ones than when I was last here, I’ve got a few more grey hairs, new staff, new manager. I’ve been watching the games and they’ve been brilliant so far.

“It’s just adapting now to how the manager wants me to play and the team to play, it’s just taking everything in.

“I’m four years older since I was last here. I’ve played in a lot of big games since I’ve been at Rangers and that’s only going to help you. Hopefully, I can help the team here.”

