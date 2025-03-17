One Rangers star has taken to social media to show his delight after beating rivals Celtic for the second time this season.

Rangers dream week continued on Sunday as Hamza Igamane’s last minute thunderbolt saw them defeat fierce rivals Celtic 3-2 to win their second Old Firm derby in succession.

Over 2000 away fans were allowed into Celtic Park for the first time since January 2023, and they certainly enjoyed themselves as Barry Ferguson’s side completed a remarkable couple of days by edging the enthralling derby clash thanks goals from Nicolas Raskin, Mohamed Diomande and Igamane.

Their first win at Celtic Park since October 2020, the Gers found themselves 2-0 up at the break, but were forced to battle for the three points after second-half strikes from Daizen Maeda and Reo Hatate hauled the Hoops back into the game on a frantic afternoon in Glasgow.

Coming just days after Thursday’s gruelling penalty shootout victory against Jose Mourinho’s Fenerbahce in the last 16 of the Europa League at Ibrox, the win continue the Rangers resurgence under interim boss Ferguson, who addressed his own Ibrox future after the game: “I've got a contract ‘til the end of May,” he said. “I'm not even thinking (about further than that). I'm thinking just make sure I go on a good run with this group of players, keep trying to improve every single day we're in training.”

Barry Ferguson celebrates Hamza Igamane's late strike that won the Old Firm derby for Rangers. Cr: SNS Group. | SNS Group

Following the game, Rangers goalscorer and man of the match Nicolas Raskin could not his his own delight over his side’s performance, and their impressive run of form since the appointment of Ferguson. Taking to his official Instagram account, the Belgian posted a series of photos of his goal and subsequent celebration after opening the scoring with a well-taken header alongside the caption: ‘Incredible way to finish this great week with my f*****g gang! Enjoy that fans, see you after the break’.

The 24-year-old has produced a series of strong performances since returning to full fitness in the new year, and was rewarded with a maiden call up the Belgian senior squad last week ahead of the Nations League playoffs. Having been capped by the Belgian national team at every youth level from under-15 to under-21, the in-form midfielder could be handed his senior international debut against Ukraine later this week.

Facing elimination from League A of the competition, Belgium will travel to Estadio Nueva Condomina in Spain on Thursday, before returning home to face Serhiy Rebrov’s side at the Cegeka Arena in Genk for the second leg.