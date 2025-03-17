Old Firm reaction: How the pundits responded to Rangers win over Celtic as 'careless' Hoops blasted

There’s been plenty of reaction from the pundits following Rangers 3-2 victory over Celtic at the weekend, with opinions being aired in the aftermath of the clash at Celtic Park.

Two early goals from Nicolas Raskin and Mohamed Diomande has put Barry Ferguson’s side into a commanding 2-0 half-time lead, but strikes from Daizen Maeda and Reo Hatate would drag Celtic back into the game in the second-half.

However, it was a Hamza Igamane thunderbolt that won the game, with the Moroccan blasting home an unstoppable drive beyond Kasper Schmeichel just five minutes after entering the pitch as a late substitute. Their second Old Firm win on the bounce, the win will sadly do little to change Rangers league position, with the Ibrox giants still trailing their rivals by 13 points at the top of the Scottish Premiership.

That said, the victory is sure to be remembered for years to come by those Rangers fans in attendance, who were making their first visit to Celtic Park since January 2023 after being shutout of the derby for over two years. A sore one for Celtic fans to take, many were left questioning the performance despite their dominant league position.

But how did the pundits react to the enthralling Old Firm clash? Pundits have been dissecting the game in Glasgow. Here’s how 8 of them reacted.

Scott Allan - BBC Sportscene "It's not easy to go away to Celtic Park and play in the manner they did. They were brave on the ball when they had to be.I thin Fenerbahce away, we all seen the kind of performance they had. The one thing that sticks out for me is their organisation."

Scott Arfield - Sky Sports "Nico Raskin is so, so important. But never underestimate the work Connor Barron does beside him. Nico walked away with the man of the match award today - and rightly so - because he was fantastic. But the workload them two get through in the middle of the pitch is so, so important for this team."

Chris Sutton - Sky Sports "Celtic missed Callum McGregor's leadership and they missed his quality. It was so careless the goal they gave away for the winner. I think Cameron Carter-Vickers ducks out of the way. Rangers have beaten Celtic twice this season, but they are not going to win the league. They play well when the pressure isn't on. In many ways they'll be kicking themselves, because they can produce performances like today but they're miles away."