Barry Ferguson will look to secure his first home victory as Rangers interim head coach as he welcomes Motherwell to Ibrox in the Scottish Premiership on Saturday (kick off: 3pm).

The Rangers icon had a whirlwind start to his reign as head coach, guiding his side to an impressive 4-2 win over Kilmarnock on Wednesday in his first game as interim boss, where a brace from Cyriel Dessers,alongside goals from Vaclav Cerny and Nedim Bajrami, saw them complete an eye-catching comeback after going 2-0 down at Rugby Park within the first 14 minutes

Visitors Motherwell have a new man in the dugout too, with Michael Wimmer taking charge at Fir Park in recent weeks. The German head coach saw his side go seven points clear of the relegation spots in midweek with a vital 2-1 win over Dundee in midweek. Defender Dan Casey scored twice at Fir Park to secure a big three points.

Wimmer will be hoping he can become the third visiting manager in successional to win at Ibrox, following the recent shock victories for Queen’s Park and St Mirren, though Ferguson will be desperate to taste victory as he looks to galvanise the Rangers support.

It’s set up to be one of the weekend’s more intriguing clashes, but both sides head into the game with numerous injury concerns.

Ahead of the game at Ibrox, The Scotsman brings you all the latest team news:

Apostolos Stamatelopoulos - Motherwell - DOUBT Confirmed to be back in training, but could find the visit to Rangers coming to soon for him.

John Souttar - Rangers - DOUBT The Scotland international returned to training on Friday and could be in line for a return to the starting XI at Ibrox.

vin Kaleta - Motherwell - DOUBT Michael Wimmer has confirmed Kaleta is back in training and will be assessed ahead of the game.