Rangers pre-season promise of a rebuild season has resulted in this being one of the most interesting campaigns yet on the transfer front at Ibrox, with over 15 players leaving the club and 12 more coming in during 24/25.

Sadly for ex-head coach Philippe Clement, a run of poor results means he will not lead the Rangers rebuild, with the Belgian boss sacked following the dismal 2-0 home defeat to St Mirren last weekend. Ibrox icon and former captain Barry Ferguson has been given the role on an interim basis, and he will look to eat into Celtic’s 13 point lead at the top.

While the restructure of the squad saw just one incoming during the January window, a number of others departed as the Rangers hierarchy continued to slimline a bloated squad, with the likes of Alex Lowry, Rabbi Matondo and Adam Devine all departing for pastures new.

In total, there have been 16 first team departures from Ibrox during the 24/25 campaign, but how have they fared for their new clubs so far this season?

1 . Todd Cantwell - Blackburn Rovers The ex-Norwich City man ended a disappointing spell at Ibrox on deadline day last summer. Much like his experience at Rangers, Cantwell has saw the manager that brought him to the club depart early into his Rovers career, with John Eustace opting to move to Derby County earlier this month. Nonetheless, the 27-year-old is on course to finish in the playoff positions with Blackburn, and has featured regularly at Ewood Park, scoring twice and assisting a further three in 19 league starts. | Getty Images Photo: Getty Images Photo Sales

2 . Jose Cifuentes - Aris Thessaloniki (loan) The Colombian midfielder had a 'blink and you'll miss it' type career at Ibrox after being signed by ex-boss Michael Beale from Los Angeles FC. Still employed by Rangers, he's currently on loan to Greek Super League side Aris Thessaloniki, where he is a regular on their starting XI. He has scored once, and assisted a further two for his new club in his 21 appearances. | Getty Images Photo: Getty Images Photo Sales

3 . Kemar Roofe - Derby County The injury-ravaged former Rangers favourite spent over six months as a free agent after leaving Ibrox at the end of his contract. He signed for EFL Championship strugglers Derby County this month, where he has been handed the number nine shirt. Made his debut as a last minute substitute against Millwall last weekend, but was left frustrated after the visiting Lions grabbed a 95th minute winner to condemn the Rams to defeat. | SNS Group Photo: SNS Group Photo Sales