Forgotten Celtic ace dazzles in eye-catching cup demolition as ex-Rangers man stars in rout

Out on-loan Celtic forward at forefront of huge win for new side

Forgotten Celtic forward Luis Palma handed Brendan Rodgers a timely reminder of his talents after starring in Olympiacos’ shock demolition of AEK Athens on Wednesday night.

The Honduran international was allowed to depart Celtic Park on a deal until the end of the season after falling out of the first team picture in Glasgow this season, signing on loan with the Conference League champions during the January transfer window.

The 24-year-old made just his second start for his new club in the midweek clash, as the table toppers faced fellow high-fliers AEK Athens in the first leg of the Greek Cup semi-final, and dazzled as the home side turned on the style to thump their rivals 6-0 at the Karaiskakis Stadium on Wednesday night.

Just two points currently separate the sides in the race for the Greek Super League title, but they could not have looked further apart as Palma and his teammates took apart Matías Almeyda’s side. The home side got off to a flying start when great wing play from Palma saw AEK defender Harold Moukoudi turn into his own goal, before André Horta and Roman Yaremchuk put Olympiacos 3-0 up after just 22 minutes.

Celtic loanee Palma grabbed the game’s most eye-catching goal just after the break, adding to AEK’s woes when he curled home a sumptuous strike from 20 yards, before a second from Yaremchuk and a sixth from Ayoub El Kaabi completed the rout for José Luis Mendilibar’s side.

He wasn’t the only ex-Old Firm star involved in a cup rout on Wednesday night though, with former Rangers man John Lundstram continuing his scoring streak for new side Trabzonspor in their 5-2 win over Çaykur Rizespor in the Turkish Cup. The 30-year-old midfielder departed Ibrox upon the expiry of his contract last summer, signing a three-year deal with Super Lig side alongside former Rangers ace Borna Barisic.

