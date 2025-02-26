Rangers Interim head coach Barry Ferguson celebrates with Neil McCann after his side make it 3-2 against Kilmarnock at the BBSP Stadium Rugby Park. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group) | SNS Group

Chaos reigns but Rangers emerge victorious

“Oh Barry, Barry!” the home fans gleefully sang, which wasn’t what Barry Ferguson had wanted to hear considering he was making his Rangers managerial bow at Rugby Park. What a potential pratfall he avoided as his side exhibited what he had promised to deliver, which was fight at the very least as well as pride to wear the shirt.

Ferguson wrote in one of his newspaper columns earlier this season that Philippe Clement couldn’t hang his hat on Cyriel Dessers as a Rangers No. 9. Well, the much-maligned striker saved his interim manager here.

To be fair, the broader point Ferguson was making was that Dessers, for all the criticism, still comes up with the goods more often than not. He certainly did on this frenetic occasion, scoring for the 19th and 20th time for the season to complete a remarkable comeback after a shambolic start from Rangers.

No sooner had Ferguson shaken hands with Kilmarnock mascot Captain Conker than he was wishing he had stayed in managerial hibernation. The former Ibrox skipper probably didn’t need the size of task he has on his hands to be outlined to him but he was given a reminder here. The dark blue raincoat he had been wearing was tossed aside after 38 minutes of utterly chaotic football at Rugby Park.

Rangers had somehow just got back into the proceedings through Vaclav Cerny when they might have been 4-0 down. Chaos reigned on the touchline as well as coaches almost fell over themselves to impart advice to the away players. Ferguson had very sensibly issued a pre-game reminder that the new coaching team had only had one training session with the squad. It was initially very evident to see.

A foul throw from James Tavernier topped off a nightmare opening half an hour when Rangers conceded goals from Joe Wright and Brad Lyons and might have conceded at least two more. Ferguson was also forced to take off Clinton Nsiala for the defender’s own good, something no manager, interim or otherwise, likes doing.

Kilmarnock's Joe Wright celebrates after scoring to make it 1-0 over Rangers. (Photo by Rob Casey / SNS Group) | SNS Group

Ridvan Yilmaz sprinted on towards the left-back position, where he is of course normally deployed. Except it was right-back where he was meant to be here and he had to make his way back to that berth, with communication clearly having broken down. Too many cooks and all that.

It wasn’t so much the team formation as the away dugout arrangement that had generated most interest pre-match. Had Kilmarnock installed an extension to cope? A platoon of coaches - Neil McCann, Billy Dodds, Issame Charai and Allan McGregor - were crammed in next to the substitutes, although Yilmaz was being ordered to squeeze himself out soon enough to replace the unhappy looking Nsiala.

The 21-year-old was being relentlessly bullied by Kilmarnock striker Marley Watkins and was involved in the concession of the host’s second goal, although Nico Raskin hadn’t helped by playing him into trouble. Lyons nipped in and curled a sumptuous shot inside Jack Butland’s far post to put the hosts in the driving seat.

They attacked Rangers with a frightening intensity from the start, with Derek McInnes clearly sensing his old side might be vulnerable given the pace of change in the coaching set-up. At least the fact Kilmarnock no longer produce a match programme for individual games meant he wasn’t welcoming "Philippe" to Rugby Park in his programme notes.

Rangers striker Cyriel Dessers celebrates after scoring to make it 3-2 over Kilmarnock. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group) | SNS Group

Kilmarnock were first to threaten with Butland forced to tip a fierce effort from Lyons over the top and then Wright shrugged off Robin Propper before planting a header into the net from Fraser Murray's corner, with just eleven minutes played.

Three minutes later it was 2-0 as Lyons took advantage of uncertainty in the middle of the Rangers backline. “Keep ‘em coming!” demanded a main stand old stager. Kilmarnock almost did. Watkins skewed well wide from a good position after Bobby Wales’ cutback. There always seemed a risk that such misses might return to haunt the hosts, who were in almost complete control at the time.

It took just a moment for Mohamed Diomande to pick up a loose ball and thread a pass through to Cerny 11 minutes before half time. The winger finished well to halve the deficit, with the players all ushered back to their positions by Ferguson.

After all, he said on Tuesday that he was here to win games, nothing else. The unmarked Dessers equalised from a Tavernier corner eight minutes after half-time before he put Rangers ahead after getting on the end of Yilmaz’s long ball from near the touchline.

