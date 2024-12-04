Rangers will look to close the gap on second placed Aberdeen tonight as they welcome to Kilmarnock to Ibrox in the Scottish Premiership.

Back-to-back wins against Nice and St Johnstone have taken some of the pressure of under-fire head coach Philippe Clement, who can move to within three points of the Dons tonight if he can achieve another victory, who themselves face champions Celtic at Pittodrie.

As for their visitors Kilmarnock, a 1-1 draw with Dundee at the weekend has left them just a point away from the dreaded relegation place, and manager Derek McInnes will be hoping his side can repeat the performance that saw them defeat Rangers 1-0 at Rugby Park in October.

Heading into the game, both managers have injury and selection concerns, with Philippe Clement confirming he has been dealt yet another potential blow.

With both sides desperate for the victory, The Scotsman has all the latest injury news for both sides ahead of the match:

1 . Tom Lawrence - Rangers - OUT The Welsh midfielder is "expected back in the short term" but tonight's game with Kilmarnock comes too soon for him.

2 . Stuart Findlay - Kilmarnock - OUT The Kilmarnock defender is out for several months with an ankle injury picked up against Dundee last month.

3 . Neraysho Kasanwirjo - Rangers - OUT The on-loan Dutch full-back is not expected to play any further part in Rangers' season after picking up a serious knee injury.