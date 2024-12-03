Full details ahead of Premiership clash between Rangers and Kilmarnock at Ibrox

Rangers and Kilmarnock is one of three matches taking place this midweek in the William Hill Premiership.

The match was due to be played in early November but due to Rangers’ participation the Premier Sports Cup semi-finals, the game was rescheduled.

With close rivals Aberdeen and Celtic also meeting on the same day, the match presents an opportunity for Rangers to close the gap on the teams above them, while Kilmarnock are perilously above the relegation zone in tenth place on 13 points.

Here are all the details ahead of the match:

Rangers v Kilmarnock match details

The William Hill Premiership match between Rangers and Kilmarnock takes place on Wednesday, December 4 at Ibrox Stadium, Glasgow. Kick-off is at 7.45pm.

Rangers v Kilmarnock TV channel

Sky Sports and Premier Sports, the principal broadcast partners of the Premiership, have not chosen this match for live coverage.

Rangers v Kilmarnock live stream

Rangers TV will be screening the match live for overseas viewers. However, there is no club stream for viewers in the UK.

Rangers v Kilmarnock highlights

Sportscene will be screened on BBC One Scotland at 10.40pm on Wednesday, with highlights of Rangers v Kilmarnock plus the Aberdeen v Celtic and Dundee v Motherwell clashes.

Rangers v Kilmarnock team news

Rangers will hope to have right-back Dujon Sterling back from a nerve issue, while Robin Propper will be assessed after coming off at the weekend with an injury. Oscar Cortes has returned to training and Tom Lawrence and Rabbi Matondo are getting close to a return following their respective injuries. Neysharo Kasanwirjo is out long term with a knee injury.

Liam Donnelly is due to return from suspension for Kilmarnock, but Stuart Findlay is out with a long-term injury.