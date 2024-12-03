How to watch Aberdeen v Celtic

Aberdeen host Celtic as the top two in the William Hill Premiership go head-to-head under the Pittodrie floodlights on Wednesday.

Brendan Rodgers’ league leaders travel to the north-east with a four point advantage at the top of the table and a game in hand over the second placed Dons, while also holding an enormous 11 point gap over Old Firm rivals Rangers in third.

Aberdeen will be relishing the chance to return to home soil - where they have won every match under Jimmy Thelin - after a three-match winless away run where a first league defeat of the season at St Mirren was followed by consecutive draws against Hibs and Hearts.

Celtic, meanwhile, show no signs of slowing down as they netted five first half goals in demolishing Ross County last weekend to take their season’s tally to 40 in 13 league matches despite making six changes from the side that drew 1-1 with Club Brugge in the Champions League in midweek.

It promises to be a defining night in the title race and here is everything you need to know ahead of the match...

Aberdeen host Celtic in a top of the table Scottish Premiership clash at Pittodrie on Wednesday. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group) | SNS Group

Aberdeen v Celtic match details

The William Hill Premiership fixture takes place at Pittodrie Stadium, Aberdeen, on Wednesday, December 4, 2024. Kick-off is 8pm.

Aberdeen v Celtic TV channel

The match will broadcast live on Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Main Event with coverage starting at 7.15pm. Highlights will be shown on Sportscene on BBC One Scotland at 10.40pm.

Aberdeen v Celtic live stream

Sky Sports subscribers can stream the match live via the Sky Go app. Those without a Sky Sports subscription can purchase a 24-hour pass from Now TV for a one-off payment of £14.99 or a monthly membership for the current offer price of £26 per month for six months.

Aberdeen v Celtic team news

Aberdeen goalkeeper Dimitar Mitov has been ruled out for six weeks with a hamstring injury while Jack MacKenzie is not quite ready to return from the knock that kept him out of Sunday’s defeat by Hearts. Pape Habib Gueye (quad) is still absent.

Celtic back-up goalkeeper Scott Bain will miss the trip through illness but Brendan Rodgers will otherwise have a full squad to pick from.

Don Robertson is the match referee with Andrew Dallas on VAR duty.