'Never nice': Rangers players react to Neraysho Kasanwirjo update as Ianis Hagi prediction made
Rangers will feel the impact of Neraysho Kasanwirjo’s long-term injury after he was ruled out for up to six months with knee surgery, according to captain and teammate James Tavernier.
Kasanwirjo may not play for the Ibrox club again after the suffered a serious injury while representing Netherlands Under-21s last month. On loan from Feyenoord until the end of the 2024/25 campaign, the 22-year-old is back in Rotterdam rehabilitating from the operation and has not been back to Scotland since.
Rangers manager Philippe Clement revealed in the wake of Sunday’s 1-0 Premiership win over St Johnstone that Kasanwirjo may not be ready to play football until the summer, and Tavernier believes that the player will be a big loss for the squad.
"Obviously it happened in the international break when he playing for Holland,” said Tavernier. “It didn't look the greatest one, but he's obviously had the operation, and he was a great asset for the team. And he could play full-back, centre-back, so could play a different role.
"So he'll be a big miss for the team, but it's now down to the rest of the players to fill that gap, but hoping for him to have a really fast recovery.
"He's not been back. But obviously I spoke to him. it's never nice to see an injury like that, or to go underneath the knife, and it's never nice to see that on the team or any player. But he's a strong character, so hopefully can really recover quickly from this."
Kasanwirjo made six appearances for Rangers before the injury occurred in a 1-1 friendly match against England Under-21s on November 11. His performances had impressed many supporters, who were calling him to become a mainstay in the team.
Further up the pitch, Tavernier was heartened to see Ianis Hagi make his first league appearance for Rangers since May last year. The Romanian has been reintegrated back into the squad following a contractual dispute and a loan with Alaves and while he has made appearances from the bench, this was his first top-flight start since a 3-0 win over St Mirren at the end of the 2022/23 campaign.
“It's a credit to himself,” added Tavernier on the 26-year-old Romanian. “He's been really professional, been working really hard behind the scenes, at the training grounds, and getting the reward to start today and really make an impact on the team. So I'm really delighted for him. He’ll be a big asset for us."
