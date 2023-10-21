All Sections
Rangers v Hibs late team news: Huge boost for Philippe Clement, Hibs returnees, probable starting XIs

Philippe Clement’s first match as Rangers manager takes place on Saturday afternoon, with Hibs the visitors to Ibrox for an eagerly-anticipated Premiership encounter in Govan.

Mark Atkinson
By Mark Atkinson
Published 21st Oct 2023, 08:39 BST
Updated 21st Oct 2023, 08:40 BST
 Comment

The new Rangers boss, however, will not have a full squad to choose from, but will get a huge boost from four injured players returning from the treatment table. Forwards Danilo and Kemar Roofe plus midfielders Ryan Jack and Todd Cantwell are back in their squad, although they might not be able to play 90 minutes. Winger Scott Wright returns from suspension, but Ecuador midfielder Jose Cifuentes returned from international duty with a knock and Tom Lawrence (calf) and Rabbi Matondo (knee) remain out.

Visitors Hibs have goalkeeper Jojo Wollacott back in contention after recovering from the thigh injury he suffered on his debut, while his fellow goalkeeper David Marshall is also fit despite being forced off by injury late on against Hearts. Jake Doyle-Hayes (ankle), Harry McKirdy (heart) and Chris Cadden (Achilles) remain out.

While three Premiership matches on Saturday have been postponed due to the weather, the match at Ibrox does not appear to be in danger from Storm Babet.

Probable Rangers team: Butland; Tavernier, Goldson, Davies, Barisic; Raskin, Lundstram; Wright, Lammers, Sima; Roofe.

Probable Hibs team: Marshall; Miller, Fish, Bushiri, Obita; Boyle, Jeggo, Newell, Youan; Le Fondre, Vente.

Referee: Don Robertson

READ MORE: How to watch Rangers v Hibs on TV and live stream

