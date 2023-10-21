All Sections
Scotland's National Newspaper
BREAKING
43 more schools found to have crumbly RAAC concrete
Airport closes after plane skids off runway in Storm Babet
Storm Babet claims third life as man dies in flood water
Three killed in deadly weather across UK | Flooding deluges Brechin
By-election latest: Labour wins Tamworth and Mid Bedfordshire
MTV Europe Music Awards 2023 in Paris cancelled

Storm Babet: Another Premiership match postponed due to weather but Rangers v Hibs remains on

Only two Premiership matches remain on this Saturday morning after Ross County’s game against St Mirren was postponed due to worsening weather conditions.

Mark Atkinson
By Mark Atkinson
Published 21st Oct 2023, 08:21 BST
Updated 21st Oct 2023, 08:41 BST
 Comment

Much of Scotland has been battered by strong winds and heavy rain over the past 48 hours from Storm Babet and after Aberdeen v Dundee and St Johnstone v Motherwell were called off on Friday, the Scottish Professional Football League announced just after 8am on Saturday that the match in Dingwall had also bitten the dust.

The SPFL liaised with Police Scotland and deemed that a postponement is required for safety reasons. Parts of Scotland have been under a red weather warning - a risk to life - and the authorities wanted to make a decision as quickly as possible to avoid unnecessary supporter travel. “Following consultation with the SPFL and Police Scotland, our home match against St Mirren scheduled for today has been postponed,” a statement from Ross County read. The date and kick-off time of the rearranged match will be confirmed in due course.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Rangers’ match against Hibs at Ibrox on Saturday at 3pm remains on, as does Kilmarnock v Livingston at Rugby Park. Hearts are scheduled to welcome Celtic to Tynecastle Park on Sunday afternoon.

Further down the leagues, there have already been a raft of postponements. In the Championship, Arbroath v Raith Rovers and Greenock Morton v Inverness Caledonian Thistle have been called off, Cove Rangers v Montrose in League One has fallen foul of the weather, as have Elgin City v Forfar Athletic and Stenhousemuir v Peterhead in League Two.

Related topics:Scottish FootballPremiership
 Comment

Comments

 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.