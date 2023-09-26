Rangers suffer fresh injury blow as another first-team star ruled out for six weeks
The Wales international limped off during the 1-0 win over Motherwell at Ibrox on Sunday after going down unchallenged and will now be out of action until November.
The 23-year-old joins a growing injury list at Rangers with Nico Raskin and Danilo sidelined until after the October international break, while Todd Cantwell is hoping to return at the start of next month after missing the last three matches with a knee injury picked up in the Old Firm defeat to Celtic on September 3.
"Rabbi (Matondo) looks like six weeks with his knee," said Rangers first-team coach Neil Banfield, deputising for manager Michael Beale, during the pre-match press conference ahead of Wednesday's Viaplay Cup quarter-final clash against Livingston at Ibrox.
"With the injuries, we know we have built a strong squad and it is for players to step-up and help send us to Hampden Park. We have built this squad and will be ready to go tomorrow."
Rangers were booed off by their own supporters despite the win over Motherwell with many fans unhappy with the performance, while Beale was also heavily critical of his players following the match.
"At such a big club as Rangers we expect scrutiny,” Banfield added. “We will always have bumps along the way but it is up to us to continue to push and prepare the team.
“It is a three-game week and we need to be ready and prepared for the next match.”
