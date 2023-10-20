What channel is Rangers v Hibs on? Is it on TV? How to watch, kick-off time, referee, VAR

Philippe Clement’s Rangers tenure begins on Saturday, with Hibs visiting Ibrox as the cinch Premiership resumes following the international break.

Clement has been handed a three-and-a-half year contract to replace Michael Beale, who was sacked at the start of the month following a poor start to the league campaign. Rangers sit in second place but trail defending champions and leaders Celtic by seven points. Hibs are also under new management and are undefeated in the five matches Nick Montgomery has taken charge of. However, his team’s credentials will be given a lot of scrutiny when they travel along the M8 to face the Glasgow club.

Rangers v Hibs match details

The Scottish Premiership fixture takes place at Ibrox Stadium, Glasgow, on Saturday, October 21, 2023. Kick-off is 3pm.

Is Rangers v Hibs on TV?

The match has not been selected for live TV coverage in the UK. However, highlights will be broadcast on Sportscene on the BBC Scotland channel starting at 7.30pm on Saturday evening, with the programme repeated on BBC One Scotland at midnight after Match of the Day.

Rangers v Hibs live stream

A live video stream will be available to international subscribers only via Rangers TV. Those within the UK can listen to live audio via either club channel, or alternatively tune into BBC Radio Scotland’s Sportsound programme which goes on air from 2pm on Saturday.

Rangers v Hibs team news

Rangers will be without playmakers Todd Cantwell and Tom Lawrence, but midfielder Kieran Dowell could be back after weeks on the sidelines due to injury. Ryan Jack was forced to withdraw from international duty with Scotland and is a doubt. Winger Rabbi Matondo (knee) and forward Danilo (cheekbone) are unlikely to be involved. Midfielder Jake Doyle-Hayes is pushing for inclusion, but Jojo Wollacott (thigh), Chris Cadden (Achilles) and Harry McKirdy (heart) remain out.

Referee and VAR

Don Robertson is the match referee and Gavin Duncan is in charge of VAR.

