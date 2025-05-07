How to watch Rangers v Aberdeen

Rangers will hope to break their six game winless run when they welcome Aberdeen to Ibrox in the Scottish Premiership for their penultimate home game of the 24/25 season this Sunday.

While Barry Ferguson’s side fought for a hard earned 1-1 draw with fierce rivals Celtic last week, the Hoops second-half equaliser meant it has now been over 40 days since the Light Blues last tasted victory. Visiting Aberdeen also have a point to prove though, having fallen behind in the race for third place following last week’s narrow 1-0 loss away to St Mirren.

The fourth and final time the sides will play each other this season, their last clash saw Rangers secure a dramatic late draw as Ianis Hagi’s long-range drive in injury time helped his side rescue a 2-2 at Pittodrie, despite being down to 10-men after Ross McCausland’s red card.

Supporters who are looking to watch the game on TV in the UK and abroad will be able to do so, with several ways that you can keep up with the game from the first whistle to the last:

Match Details

Date and Time: Sunday 11 May 2025. Kick-off at 12pm.

Sunday 11 May 2025. Kick-off at 12pm. Venue: Ibrox, Glasgow, Scotland.

What is the 3pm Blackout Rule in the UK?

While the 3pm Saturday kick-offs are the slot in which a bulk of Scottish Premiership games are played during weekend football matches - with multiple games happening at the same time - they are never broadcast live on television due to the 'football blackout'.

This rule means that football that no Scottish Premiership game can be broadcast on live television on Saturday between 2:45pm and 5:15pm. Games may be played on that day and on that time, but are forbidden to be televised in the UK – with Saturday televised kick-offs mostly occurring at 12:30pm or 5:30pm.

Rangers v Aberdeen TV Details

As this game has been chosen for live broadcast coverage, it will be available to watch on subscription channel ​Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Ultra HDR. Coverage begins at 11am. Details on how to subscribe to the channel are available here.

Rangers v Aberdeen Streaming Details

For those preferring to stream the game on your smart TV, laptop, tablet or mobile phone, Sky Sports will stream the game via the SkyGo app.

Global Coverage

International viewers outside of the UK and Ireland can stream the match directly from both club’s official service, with Rangers TV and RedTV broadcasting the game live, for those subscribed to the service.

International viewers can also in to the match through various other broadcasters (via LiveSoccerTV)

Please note that the information above is for reference only based on your own region and may not be correct as of kick-off time.

Rangers v Aberdeen audio commentary

Live audio commentary of the match will be available via Rangers TV and/or RedsTV, for those subscribed to the service.

Rangers v Aberdeen highlights

Match highlights will be shown on Sportscene on the BBC Scotland channel with the programme starting at 7.15pm on Saturday evening, and repeated again on BBC One Scotland at 11.40 p.m.

Rangers v Aberdeen Updates