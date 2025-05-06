As Rangers approach their final three fixtures of the Scottish Premiership season, the transfer rumour mill is beginning to turn its wheels and readying itself for the Ibrox giants to be linked with a number of names in the summer.

With an imminent takeover on the way from an American consortium involving the San Francisco 49ers and a permanent manager to be appointed, it will almost certainly be another hectic summer in Govan as Rangers look to close the widening gap on their near neighbours Celtic, with incomings and exits expected.

They won’t be the only club included in the transfer merry-go-round though, with a number of teams writing up their transfer wishlists ahead of the window reopening next month.

A number of big names and upcoming talents have come and gone from Rangers over the years and there remains some who have will have uncertain futures outside of Ibrox in just a few weeks.

Here are 12 former Rangers players who have contracts expiring this summer as things stand.

1 . Daniel Candeias - Adanaspor Signed the previous year by ex-boss Pedro Caixinha, the Portuguese midfielder was a regular starter for Gerrard in his first two years at Ibrox before he was allowed to depart in order to sign for for Gençlerbirliği in 2019 to end his spell in Scotland. Now 37, Candeias plays for Turkish second tier side Adanaspor but will see his contract expire in a few weeks. | SNS Group Photo: SNS Group Photo Sales

2 . Kal Naismith - Bristol City Currently on the books of Bristol City, Naismith build up a strong reputation as a physical, athletic midfielder in the EFL Championship in recent years, but has been curtailed by form and injury of late. Spent the season on loan to relegated Luton Town, but played just 10 times as the Hatters suffered back-to-back relegations. | David Horn Photo: David Horn Photo Sales

3 . Glenn Middleton - Dundee United Recently hit a century of appearances at Tannadice, where he has played regularly since signing for Dundee United back in 2022. Has made no secret of his contentment at the club, but is yet to put pen to paper on a new deal with Jim Goodwin's team. | SNS Group Photo: SNS Group Photo Sales