The referee and VAR officials have been confirmed for the clash between Rangers and Aberdeen this weekend.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rangers will look to secure their first home victory since February 2 this weekend as they welcome Aberdeen to Ibrox in the Scottish Premiership on Sunday (kick off: 12pm).

Fresh of the back of a battling 1-1 draw against league champions Celtic, Barry Ferguson’s side are desperate for a victory after failing to win any of their last six games in all competitions, though Aberdeen will be hoping to pile on the misery as they go in search of a top six finish.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Dons are currently three points behind third-placed Hibs after last weekend’s disappointing 1-0 defeat to St Mirren at the SMiSA Stadium, but could still end a topsy-turvy season in the top three should results swing in their favour over the next few weeks.

The fourth and final time the sides will face each other this season, the team’s played out an entertaining 2-2 draw the last time they faced each other, with second-half goals from Hamza Igamane and Ianis Hagi secured a late draw against Aberdeen despite being down to 10-men for the majority of the game due to Ross McCausland’s red card, while their last meeting at Ibrox saw Rangers run out 3-0 winners.

With plenty at stake between these two rivals, the Scottish FA have now confirmed the match officials for Sunday’s game:

Alexander Jensen challenges Rangers' Findlay Curtis during Aberdeen's 2-2 draw. | SNS Group

Rangers v Aberdeen referee - who is referee at Ibrox?

The man in the middle for this weekend’s game will be David Dickinson. He has officiated 16 Scottish Premiership games this season, taking charge of three Rangers games, and also three of Aberdeen’s. His most recent Rangers game was the 4-3 comeback win over Dundee on March 29, while he also refereed Aberdeen’s 1-0 win over Hibs late last month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

During the 2024/25 season, Dickinson has handed out a total of 60 yellow cards (3.75 per game), and two red cards (0.13 per game). He has booked six Rangers players this season, and eight Aberdeen players.

He awards an average of 20.44 fouls per game. Rangers have won 66.7% of the games he has taken charge of this season, whereas Aberdeen have also won 66.7% of the games he has officiated this season.

David Dickinson - 15 matches | Michael Gillen